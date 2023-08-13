Rooming With Danger(2023, Suspense) Camila Senna, Daniela Rivera LMN, 5 p.m.
Trapped in the Farmhouse(2023, Suspense) Jenna Michno, Gabriel Pranter Lifetime, 5 p.m.
Obsessed(2009, Suspense) Idris Elba, Beyonce Knowles VH1, 6 p.m.
Aquaman(2018, Action) Jason Momoa, Amber Heard TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Rocky V(1990, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire Vice, 6:30 p.m.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard FX, 7 p.m.
The Addams Family(2019, Children) Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Nick, 7 p.m.
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm(2016, Drama) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Rudy(1993, Drama) Sean Astin, Ned Beatty CMT, 8:30 p.m.
Crazy Rich Asians(2018, Romance-comedy) Constance Wu, Henry Golding TBS, 9 p.m.
There's Something About Mary(1998, Romance-comedy) Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon FXM, 9 p.m.
Commando(1985, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong Sundance, 9:30 p.m.