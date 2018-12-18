Girls basketball

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27: Eryka Dickey scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half as Wapello pulled away from Louisa-Muscatine for the victory Tuesday night.

Wapello (8-2) held L-M to just seven points in the second half to earn its fourth straight win.

Kylee Sanders scored 14 points to lead Louisa-Muscatine (3-5).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments