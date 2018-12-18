Girls basketball
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27: Eryka Dickey scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half as Wapello pulled away from Louisa-Muscatine for the victory Tuesday night.
Wapello (8-2) held L-M to just seven points in the second half to earn its fourth straight win.
Kylee Sanders scored 14 points to lead Louisa-Muscatine (3-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.