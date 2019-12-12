Boys basketball
Durant 54, Bellevue Marquette 38: Joe Lilienthal scored a game-high 24 points and Drew Delong added 11 as Durant grabbed a win Thursday over Bellevue Marquette.
The Wildcats led 23-14 at halftime. Marcus Engstler added seven points before fouling out for Durant.
Girls basketball
Bellevue Marquette 67, Durant 48: Kylie Kay scored 14 points to lead three Wildcats in double figures but it wasn't enough as Durant fell to Class 1A No. 5 Bellevue Marquette.
Kira Schult added 11 points and Nicole Brown had 10 for Durant, which trailed the Mohawks 31-29 at halftime but was outscored 36-19 in the second half.
Wrestling
Durant goes 2-1 in West Branch: The Durant Wildcats won two of their three duals at a quadrangular at West Branch High School. The Wildcats beat North Cedar 42-24 and West Branch 42-36, but fell to Bellevue 48-27. Noah Grage (113), Ethan Gast (12), Nathan Moomey (132) and Kenny Salemi (138) won all three of their bouts.
Grage won two of his bouts by forfeit but also earned a 6-1 decision over North Cedar's Kole Murray. Gast pinned Bellevue's Jared Fite in 1 minutes, 20 seconds and earned forfeits in his other two contests.
Moomey earned a 6-5 decision over Bellevue's Alex Pitts, a 12-9 decision over North Cedar's Chase Miller and pinned West Branch's Dante Zuniga in 1:02. Salemi pinned West Branch's Logan Keeler in 1:10, pinned Bellevue's Jeremiah Sauser in 3:17 and earned a forfeit against North Cedar.
Wilton earns pair of wins: Wilton tweaked its lineup a tad to sweep a triangular, beating Camanche 51-30 and Cascade 42-40. Coy Baker earned a forfeit at 195 against Camanche, then pinned Cascade's Rylan Crowley in 28 seconds at 182.
Johnathan Lilly pinned Camanche's Devon Huling in 2:58 at 220 and earned a forfeit at 195 over Cascade. That allowed Christian Kleppe to pin Cascade's Lucas Trenkamp in 1:07 at 220, as well as earning a forfeit at 285 against Camanche. Kael Brisker, Colton Cruse and Kaden Shirk both earned a pair of wins.
Wapello sweeps triangular: Wapello earned a 66-12 win over Lone Tree and a 47-21 win over Louisa-Muscatine in a triangular Thursday. Mitchell Moore (138) earned pins in both his matches while Daniel Meeker earned a pin and a technical fall, the latter coming over L-M's Wylie Jacobs.
Louisa-Muscatine split, beating Lone Tree 41-6. Chase Cruse, Max McCulley (145) and Max Mashek (160) earned pins in both their matches.
— Staff report
