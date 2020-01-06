Boys basketball
West Liberty 46, Louisa-Muscatine 33: Gavin Chown scored 21 points as West Liberty grabbed a win over Louisa-Muscatine Monday at West Liberty High School.
The Falcons (0-8) jumped out to a 7-3 lead after the first quarter but the Comets (2-8) responded with a big second quarter to take a 19-14 halftime lead.
That lead grew to 32-25 after three quarters and the Comets had a big fourth quarter to put the game away.
Caleb Wulf added 10 points for the Comets. Emmanuel Walker led the Falcons with 10 points while Brock Jeambey added eight.
