Boys basketball

West Liberty 46, Louisa-Muscatine 33: Gavin Chown scored 21 points as West Liberty grabbed a win over Louisa-Muscatine Monday at West Liberty High School.

The Falcons (0-8) jumped out to a 7-3 lead after the first quarter but the Comets (2-8) responded with a big second quarter to take a 19-14 halftime lead.

That lead grew to 32-25 after three quarters and the Comets had a big fourth quarter to put the game away.

Caleb Wulf added 10 points for the Comets. Emmanuel Walker led the Falcons with 10 points while Brock Jeambey added eight.

