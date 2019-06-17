After 29 years as a college basketball assistant coach, long-time Iowa assistant Jenni Fitzgerald is taking on a new role on the Hawkeye staff.
The North Scott graduate from Long Grove will serve as a special assistant to head coach Lisa Bluder under a staff realignment announced Monday that includes the promotion of Abby Stamp to an assistant coaching position.
“After being in Division I basketball for the past 33 years – four as a player and 29 as a coach – I have decided it is time to take a step back from coaching and assume a different role within our basketball program,’’ Fitzgerald said in a statement announcing the change.
Bluder said the newly-created position will allow Fitzgerald to remain with the program without some of the time demands that her previous role of associate head coach entailed.
“With the change, we have found a way for Jenni to take a step back but keep her expertise within our program,’’ Bluder said. “I am excited to have Abby begin her journey as an assistant coach. She is a loyal Hawkeye and has a very talented basketball mind.’’
Fitzgerald has been part of the Iowa coaching staff for the past 19 seasons, following Bluder and Iowa’s other associate head coach, Jan Jensen, from Drake to the Big Ten.
Collectively, they have coached Iowa to 18 postseason appearances, including 13 NCAA tourney berths.
Fitzgerald’s responsibilities have included coaching perimeter players, off-campus recruiting and most of the program’s film breakdown and scouting.
During her tenure at Iowa, the 2018 Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame inductee has been the position coach for 14 players who earned all-Big Ten honors 31 times, including 11 first-team selections. Six of those players have earned all-district honors, with Samantha Logic, Cara Consuegra, Kachine Alexander and Jaime Printy earning all-American recognition.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to coach so many wonderful players over the past 29 years and I don’t know if I can truly put into words how much coaching at the University of Iowa has meant to me,’’ Fitzgerald said. “… I’m excited to take on this new role within our basketball program and help keep Iowa women’s basketball moving forward.’’
Stamp, a Hawkeye letterwinner from 2005-08, is being promoted to an assistant coaching position after spending the past 10 seasons on the Iowa staff. She has worked the past two years as Iowa’s director of player development after spending eight years as the program’s director of operations.
Kathryn Reynolds, a letterwinner at Iowa from 2011-15, will replace Stamp as the director of player development after working the past two seasons as Iowa director of operations. The search for a new director of operations is ongoing.
— Steve Batterson, sbatterson@qctimes.com
NBA
Four shot at Raptors parade: Gunfire broke out and a stampede ensued as fans celebrated at a rally Monday for the NBA champion Raptors, leaving four people shot and thousands fleeing less than a block from where the players and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat on stage.
Three people were arrested and two guns were recovered, Toronto police said, and investigators did not discuss a possible motive for the attack.
Police Chief Mark Saunders said four people suffered gunshot wounds but said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Others suffered minor injuries as they tried to get away from the shooting, said Saunders, who asked for witnesses and people who might have video to come forward and help investigators.
Asked if it was a targeted shooting or terrorism-related, police spokeswoman Allison Sparkes said the investigation was ongoing.
MLB
Cardinals 5, Marlins 0: Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter homered to back a strong outing by Miles Mikolas and lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
Mikolas (5-7) snapped a career-high losing streak of five straight decisions. He had not won a game since May 6 against Philadelphia. In making his team-leading 15th start and second straight against the Marlins, Mikolas went six innings. He scattered six hits and struck out four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.