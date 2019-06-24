Baseball
Late Monday
Iowa Mennonite Schools 10, Wapello 1
IMS;302;102;2;--;10;9;1
Wapello;000;001;0;--;1;5;2
WP -- Trevor Leyden. LP -- Brenton Ross. Two or more hits -- IMS, Trevor Leyden, Blake Borntrager, Jacob Boller; Wapello, Joseph Stewart. 2B -- IMS, Blake Borntrager. RBI -- IMS, Eli Ours 2, Trevor Leyden, Blake Borntrager, Jacob Boller 3, Kobe Borntrager; Wapello, Tate Kronfeldt.
Softball
Tuesday's scores
Durant 5, Anamosa 1
Durant;200;200;1;--;5;7;2
Anamosa;000;100;0;--;1;2;2
Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. Kalli Minger and Jessie Frasher
