Baseball 

Late Monday

Iowa Mennonite Schools 10, Wapello 1

IMS;302;102;2;--;10;9;1

Wapello;000;001;0;--;1;5;2

WP -- Trevor Leyden. LP -- Brenton Ross. Two or more hits -- IMS, Trevor Leyden, Blake Borntrager, Jacob Boller; Wapello, Joseph Stewart. 2B -- IMS, Blake Borntrager. RBI -- IMS, Eli Ours 2, Trevor Leyden, Blake Borntrager, Jacob Boller 3, Kobe Borntrager; Wapello, Tate Kronfeldt.

Softball

Tuesday's scores

Durant 5, Anamosa 1

Durant;200;200;1;--;5;7;2

Anamosa;000;100;0;--;1;2;2

Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. Kalli Minger and Jessie Frasher

