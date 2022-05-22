Muscatine Class of 2022 graduates

Taking advantage of a sunny day, Muscatine High School sent out its Class of 2022 in graduation ceremonies Sunday afternoon at the high school football stadium.

Principal Terry Hogenson gave opening remarks, valedictorian Karena Jensen gave the commencement address, Nolan Recker recognized the 16 students in the top 5% of the class and the cord recognition, and Emilio Bobay led the class in the changing of the tassel toward the end of the ceremony.

"Our class really is special," Jensen said. "This is a bittersweet moment, remembering what we are leaving behind but also being excited to move on and see what's in store for our futures."

