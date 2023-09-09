Noise pollution and a strong decrease in property values were the two main concerns Thursday when several people who live near the location of a proposed police training facility objected to the purchase of the land.

The Muscatine City Council delayed voting on a request to approve a purchase agreement between the city of Muscatine and Muscatine County to purchase land from J&S Deahr Farms LLC to be used to build a training facility for law enforcement. The purchase price is $420,000, or $21,000 per acre for 20 acres. About 14 people who live in the area where law enforcement plans to buy for the facility came to the meeting to object to the proposal.

“It is not a property to build a shooting facility without building protection for people going down the roads,” resident Carla Clevenger said. “It’s just not the place to have it.”

The council is expected to revisit the issue during its Sept. 14 meeting after hearing a recommendation from the county planning and zoning commission. The commission met Friday morning.

Previously, the city and county had agreed to jointly build a law enforcement training facility and shooting range, splitting the cost evenly. The overall budget will be around $2 million. It is included in a list of projects that will be funded from the city’s 2024 budget. Law enforcement had been searching for an appropriate lot for the training facility for about two years. It had later been determined that only J&S Deahr had an appropriate plot of land and was willing to sell it.

Neighbor Laura Kramer said police officers need training, but does not believe the land is in the right area. She said a shooting range should be placed in a farming area that is not frequently used. She also said the price for the land seemed very high. She said the average sale price per acre is about $11,600.

Neighbor John Kramer reported there is a trap range about a mile from his residence and the shooting has disrupted his day many times. Christine Schroeder said she lives behind the Isaak Walton League and that the shooting from there is a disruption. She also said the location is top quality farm ground. Bill Clevenger said hazards would include stray bullets, ricochets and the noise.

Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said county law enforcement is “willing to work with the people to be the best neighbors we can.” He said there is no place in the county to build such a facility where no one would be impacted.

“I am very aware people don’t want this in their back yard, and I feel that, but we have got to have a training facility someplace where we can train these men and women,” Kies said.

Council member Peggy Gordon commented the decision would be tough for the city council members.

“I have respect, appreciation and support for our police and sheriff,” she said. “I want to give you that training, but we have neighbors that surround that. This is going to be a tough call.”