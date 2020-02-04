Candidate                          State delegate equivalent

Bennet                               0

Biden                                 2.1666

Bloomberg                          0

Buttigieg                             2.8334

Delaney                              0

Gabbard                              0

Klobuchar                           1.0

Patrick                                0

Sanders                              4.0001

Steyer                                0

Warren                               1.83335

Yang                                  0

Other                                 0

Uncommitted                      0

*with 62% reporting

