Candidate State delegate equivalent
Bennet 0
Biden 2.1666
Bloomberg 0
Buttigieg 2.8334
Delaney 0
Gabbard 0
Klobuchar 1.0
Patrick 0
Sanders 4.0001
Steyer 0
Warren 1.83335
Yang 0
Other 0
Uncommitted 0
*with 62% reporting
Bennet 0
Biden 2.1666
Bloomberg 0
Buttigieg 2.8334
Delaney 0
Gabbard 0
Klobuchar 1.0
Patrick 0
Sanders 4.0001
Steyer 0
Warren 1.83335
Yang 0
Other 0
Uncommitted 0
*with 62% reporting
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.