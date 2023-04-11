The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency issued a countywide burn ban that went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday. The burn ban will be in effect until further notice.

In a social media post, Muscatine County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jasper reported: “Burning in the county is not advised at this time. Several Fire Departments have been out the past couple days with burns that got out of control.”

Muscatine Fire Department Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said burn bans were called when a fire chief in the county requested one. A survey of the other chiefs is done to determine if a ban is desired. If there is consensus, the county emergency management coordinator contacts the state fire marshal’s office, which issues the ban.

“Any burning you don’t have a permit for, you cannot do,” Hartman said. He explained a burn ban is to cut down on the number of grass fires in the county.

He explained in the city of Muscatine people can still use things like fire pits or small outdoor fire places. He said that was because people who had them had to get a permit from the city to even have them and were briefed on the city’s safety rules.

People outside the city of Muscatine should contact their fire officials to determine if they are allowed to burn.

Hartman also said he hadn’t checked the moisture content of the vegetation in the county. He also said people who planned to burn should be careful of wind.

“That is a big thing, the moisture in the vegetation,” he said. “Once you get into field or some dry grass, it spreads like crazy.”

In the spring, Hartman said, many people try to burn dead vegetation off their land. He said people wanting to have a burn should reach out to their local fire departments and explain their intentions to get approval. Usually during a burn ban, things like ditch fires are not permitted because of the danger of the fire spreading.

“Having someone there with the fire all the time and having something to put it out if you need to are probably the two big things,” Hartman said. “Having some common sense helps too.”

He said in the city of Muscatine there were certain times when burning was permitted. The fire also is not allowed within 10 feet of a structure that could catch fire. Also, people in the city of Muscatine are allowed to burn only natural wood and not allowed to burn processed lumber or trash.

For the ban to be lifted, the fire chiefs will consult each other and report to Jasper, who will request to the state fire marshal that the ban be lifted.