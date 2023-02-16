MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 and ending at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 after weather forecasts predict the area will get 3 to 5 inches of snow, beginning Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, this will be the first time a snow emergency has been declared under the revised snow emergency ordinance. The ordinance prohibits parking on postsed snow emergency routes. A map of the snow routes is available on the City of Muscatine website. Residential streets were still doing the existing even-odd method of parking for snow removal.

Vehicles not moved will be subject to a $35 ticket. Additionally the ordinance clarifies when a snow emergency will be declared along with added sections on stalled vehicles, removal and impounding of vehicles.

Once the snow emergency is over there is still a possibility of parking restrictions as Department of Public Works crews push the snow back to the curb. The Snow Push Back policy may be implemented, which would implement the city’s odd-even parking plan. The city will give 24-hour notice if the plan is implemented.

“Our trucks are out right now spraying areas of our streets with brine (a salt-water mixture that helps melt snow),” public works director Brian Stineman said. “The snow plows will be out early Thursday morning and will work as long as needed to move snow off the streets.”

Meteorologist Tom Philip from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities said that the NWS is expecting a storm system to be tracking across the Muscatine area, bringing both wind and accumulating snow.

Philip said the area may also see some high winds as well as some brief instances of sleet or freezing rain mixed in with the snow, which could impact some roads.

“We’re still expecting slippery road conditions and poor visibility with the snowfall, and with this also expect some winds from the north, so you’ll have some blowing and drifting across roadways. Since the wind is out of the north, the east and west roadways will probably be the most impacted by the drifting,” Philip said.

According to Philip, the seven-day forecast is predicting that after a cold and windy Friday, temperatures will once again rise into the mid-to-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Just a couple days later, however, the area may see cold temperatures and some more snow.

Muscatine Communications Director Kevin Jenison said the decision to declare a snow emergency was based on safety and the expected conditions, such as how much snow was expected, as well as wind and ice. One of the main factors is how much time is anticipated to clear the roads.