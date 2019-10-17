Football
Week 8 schedule
Thursday's score
Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Today's games
Iowa metro
Assumption (5-2) at Iowa City Liberty (5-2)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Davenport Central (3-4)
Central DeWitt (2-5) at Clinton (0-7)
Clear Creek Amana (4-3) at North Scott (6-1)
Davenport West (3-4) at Bettendorf (5-2)
Iowa City West (2-5) at Muscatine (1-6)
Iowa area
Camanche (5-2) at West Liberty (4-3)
Tipton (5-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (4-3)
Wilton (1-6) at Columbus Junction (1-7)
Sigourney (7-0) at Wapello (4-3)
Durant (4-3) at BGM (6-1)
Volleyball
Thursday's scores
Durant 21-21, Northeast 10-16
Wilton 21-21, North Cedar 11-14
Wilton 25-25, Monticello 16-16
West Liberty 21-21, West Branch 8-9
West Liberty 25-25, Cascade 21-16
West Liberty 25-25-15. Wilton 16-27-13
Wilton 21-21, North Cedar 12-14
Wilton stats only
Kills -- Kelsey Drake 11, Ella Caffery 4, Joann Martin 1, Olivia Oveson 1. Assists -- Caffery 14, Drake 4, Alexa Garvin 1, Mallory Lange 1. Blocks -- Martin 1. Digs -- Garvin 9, Lange 7, Drake 3, Oveson 2, Peyton Souhrada 1, Taylor Garvin 1, Caffery 1.
Wilton 25-25, Monticello 16-16
Wilton stats only
Kills -- Kelsey Drake 11, Ella Caffery 10, Alexa Garvin 2, Taylor Garvin 1. Assists -- Caffery 11, Drake 8, Garvin 3, Taylor Garvin 1. Blocks -- Olivia Oveson 2, Garvin 1, Drake 1, Caffery 1. Digs -- Garvin 9, Mallory Lange 9, Drake 6, Caffery 4, Taylor Drayfahl 1, Taylor Garvin 1.
West Liberty 21-21, West Branch 8-9
West Liberty stats only
Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 9, Martha Pace 8, Isabel Morrison 2, Averi Goodale 2. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 19, Aces -- Morales 2, Morrison 2, Peterson 1. Blocks -- Martha Pace 1, Isabel Morison 1. Digs -- Pace 10, Morales 6, Peterson 4.
West Liberty 25-25, Cascade 21-16
West Liberty stats only
Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 12, Martha pace 8, Averi Goodale 3. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 23. Aces -- Isabel Morrison 2, Daufeldt 1. Digs -- Monica morales 13, Martha pace 9, Karsyn ruess 7, Macy Daufeldt 5
West Liberty 25-25-15, Wilton 16-27-13
West Liberty stats only
Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 18, Martha Pace 16, Averi Goodale 5, Madison McIntosh 2. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 38. Aces -- Daufeldt 4, Pace 2. Blocks -- Averi Goodale 2, Isabel Morrison 1. Digs -- Morales 20, Pace 15, Peterson 11,Daufeldt 11, Karsyn Ruess 6.
Boys cross country
MAC meet
at Muscatine (Municipal Golf Course)
5,000 meters
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 19; 2. Bettendorf 68; 3. Muscatine 93; 4. North Scott 106; 5. Assumption 152; 6. Clinton 154; 7. Davenport Central 169; 8. Davenport West 184; 9. Davenport North 242
Top 5 -- 1. Max Murphy (PV) 15:26; 2. Kent Nichols (PV) 16:25; 3. Ian Kaffenberger (PV) 16:34; 4. Kyler Castro (Bett) 16:42; 5. Tarun Vedula (PV) 16:47
Muscatine (93) -- 14. Sam Gordon, 17:14; 17. Eli Roeth, 17:35; 18. Logan Kirchner, 17:38; 21. Trevor Diedrichs, 17:43; 23. Dawson Sweat, 17:46
Girls cross country
MAC meet
at Muscatine (Municipal Golf Course)
5,000 meters
Teams -- 1. Bettendorf 34; 2. Pleasant Valley 79; 3. North Scott 84; 4. Assumption 107; 5. Davenport Central 111; 6. Muscatine 160; 7. Davenport West 183; 8. Davenport North 218; 9. Clinton 228
Top 5 -- 1. Hannah Beintema (Bett) 19:38; 2. Sami Foht (Bett) 19:47; 3. Gretchen Highberger (PV) 20:03; 4. Merin Crowder (DC) 20:06; 5. Taylor Quick (Assum) 20:14
Muscatine (160) -- 13. Rylee Blake, 20:37; 32. Gwen Kuhl, 22:05; 34. Molly Guerra, 22:17; 39. Ruve Roos, 22:49; 42. Karley Ricketts, 23:04
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.