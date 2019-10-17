Football

Week 8 schedule

Thursday's score

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North

Today's games

Iowa metro

Assumption (5-2) at Iowa City Liberty (5-2)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1) at Davenport Central (3-4)

Central DeWitt (2-5) at Clinton (0-7)

Clear Creek Amana (4-3) at North Scott (6-1)

Davenport West (3-4) at Bettendorf (5-2)

Iowa City West (2-5) at Muscatine (1-6)

Iowa area

Camanche (5-2) at West Liberty (4-3)

Tipton (5-2) at Louisa-Muscatine (4-3)

Wilton (1-6) at Columbus Junction (1-7)

Sigourney (7-0) at Wapello (4-3)

Durant (4-3) at BGM (6-1)

Volleyball

Thursday's scores

Durant 21-21, Northeast 10-16

Wilton 21-21, North Cedar 11-14

Wilton 25-25, Monticello 16-16

West Liberty 21-21, West Branch 8-9

West Liberty 25-25, Cascade 21-16

West Liberty 25-25-15. Wilton 16-27-13

Wilton 21-21, North Cedar 12-14

Wilton stats only

Kills -- Kelsey Drake 11, Ella Caffery 4, Joann Martin 1, Olivia Oveson 1. Assists -- Caffery 14, Drake 4, Alexa Garvin 1, Mallory Lange 1. Blocks -- Martin 1. Digs -- Garvin 9, Lange 7, Drake 3, Oveson 2, Peyton Souhrada 1, Taylor Garvin 1, Caffery 1.

Wilton 25-25, Monticello 16-16

Wilton stats only

Kills -- Kelsey Drake 11, Ella Caffery 10, Alexa Garvin 2, Taylor Garvin 1. Assists -- Caffery 11, Drake 8, Garvin 3, Taylor Garvin 1. Blocks -- Olivia Oveson 2, Garvin 1, Drake 1, Caffery 1. Digs -- Garvin 9, Mallory Lange 9, Drake 6, Caffery 4, Taylor Drayfahl 1, Taylor Garvin 1.

West Liberty 21-21, West Branch 8-9

West Liberty stats only

Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 9, Martha Pace 8, Isabel Morrison 2, Averi Goodale 2. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 19, Aces -- Morales 2, Morrison 2, Peterson 1. Blocks -- Martha Pace 1, Isabel Morison 1. Digs -- Pace 10, Morales  6, Peterson 4.

West Liberty 25-25, Cascade 21-16

West Liberty stats only

Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 12, Martha pace 8, Averi Goodale 3. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 23. Aces -- Isabel Morrison 2, Daufeldt 1. Digs -- Monica morales 13, Martha pace 9, Karsyn ruess 7, Macy Daufeldt 5

West Liberty 25-25-15, Wilton 16-27-13

West Liberty stats only

Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 18, Martha Pace 16, Averi Goodale 5, Madison McIntosh 2. Assists -- Morgan Peterson 38. Aces -- Daufeldt 4, Pace 2. Blocks -- Averi Goodale 2, Isabel Morrison 1. Digs -- Morales 20, Pace 15,  Peterson 11,Daufeldt 11, Karsyn Ruess 6.

Boys cross country

MAC meet

at Muscatine (Municipal Golf Course)

5,000 meters

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 19; 2. Bettendorf 68; 3. Muscatine 93; 4. North Scott 106; 5. Assumption 152; 6. Clinton 154; 7. Davenport Central 169; 8. Davenport West 184; 9. Davenport North 242

Top 5 -- 1. Max Murphy (PV) 15:26; 2. Kent Nichols (PV) 16:25; 3. Ian Kaffenberger (PV) 16:34; 4. Kyler Castro (Bett) 16:42; 5. Tarun Vedula (PV) 16:47 

Muscatine (93) -- 14. Sam Gordon, 17:14; 17. Eli Roeth, 17:35; 18. Logan Kirchner, 17:38; 21. Trevor Diedrichs, 17:43; 23. Dawson Sweat, 17:46

Girls cross country

MAC meet

at Muscatine (Municipal Golf Course)

5,000 meters

Teams -- 1. Bettendorf 34; 2. Pleasant Valley 79; 3. North Scott 84; 4. Assumption 107; 5. Davenport Central 111; 6. Muscatine 160; 7. Davenport West 183; 8. Davenport North 218; 9. Clinton 228 

Top 5 -- 1. Hannah Beintema (Bett) 19:38; 2. Sami Foht (Bett) 19:47; 3. Gretchen Highberger (PV) 20:03; 4. Merin Crowder (DC) 20:06; 5. Taylor Quick (Assum) 20:14

Muscatine (160) -- 13. Rylee Blake, 20:37; 32. Gwen Kuhl, 22:05; 34. Molly Guerra, 22:17; 39. Ruve Roos, 22:49; 42. Karley Ricketts, 23:04

