A Muscatine man is in jail today on a charge of first degree murder.

Darian Drew Lensgraf, 19, of Muscatine was arrested early Wednesday in the stabbing death of a woman.

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center  received the call at 3:33 a.m. reporting that a woman had been found stabbed to death at 2109 Breese Ave. in Muscatine, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.

About 15 minutes later dispatchers received a call from a clerk at a convenience store at 709 Grandview Ave. in Muscatine.

The caller reported that there was a male subject at the store holding a bloody knife.

Officers arrived at the scene and took Lensgraf into custody.

According to the criminal complaint Lensgraf made post-Miranda statements that he took the knife to the woman's house with the intent to kill the woman.

Lensgraf will make an initial appearance at the Muscatine County Courthouse at 9 a.m., Wednesday.

No other information is being released at this time.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

3
3
5
22
10

Tags

Load comments