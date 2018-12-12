A Muscatine man is in jail today on a charge of first degree murder.
Darian Drew Lensgraf, 19, of Muscatine was arrested early Wednesday in the stabbing death of a woman.
The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received the call at 3:33 a.m. reporting that a woman had been found stabbed to death at 2109 Breese Ave. in Muscatine, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.
About 15 minutes later dispatchers received a call from a clerk at a convenience store at 709 Grandview Ave. in Muscatine.
The caller reported that there was a male subject at the store holding a bloody knife.
Officers arrived at the scene and took Lensgraf into custody.
According to the criminal complaint Lensgraf made post-Miranda statements that he took the knife to the woman's house with the intent to kill the woman.
Lensgraf will make an initial appearance at the Muscatine County Courthouse at 9 a.m., Wednesday.
No other information is being released at this time.
