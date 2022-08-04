 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine police get schooled

  • Updated
A school desk and sign displayed in front of the Muscatine Police Department Thursday morning are part of a fundraiser for the 2022 Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimers. The walk itself will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Pearl City Station. Every dollar helps provide free local services, care, support and research funds for a hope without Alzheimer's and dementia in our community.

 DAVID HOTLE

