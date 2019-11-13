The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of Gobble Street. Officers responded.
A traffic accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 38 and West Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Seventh Street and Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of North Highway 61. An officer responded.
A traffic accident was reported Monday morning at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at 155th Street and Kelly Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Accident animal
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at First Street and South Todds Ferry Road. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Earl Avenue and Kansas Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at North Mulberry Road and Sunflower Ridge. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Demorest and Stewart Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Birch Drive and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Sampson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Jackson Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Thayer Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East Ninth Street. The incident was documented.
City ordinance violation
A city ordinance violation was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of South Columbus Street. An arrest was made.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Columbus Street. A verbal warning was given.
An obscene call was reported Monday night in the 3100 block of Highway 61.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 2200 block of Imperial Oaks Drive. An officer was unable to locate.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of 160th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Monday evening in the 2100 block of Elder Avenue. An officer responded.
