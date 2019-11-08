The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accident
A personal injury accident was reported Thursday morning on Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue.
A personal injury accident was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of 150th Street.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Clay Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported at Main and Nichols Thursday afternoon. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at 275th Street and Hampton Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Fruitland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at Mulberry Street and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Fifth and Elm. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 200 block of Colorado Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Thursday afternoon at 120th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of West Third Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue. It was a civil matter.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Pine Street. The incident was documented.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Bandag Drive.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene phone call
An obscene phone call was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of C Avenue.
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Street. An officer responded.
City ordinance violation
A city ordinance violation was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
