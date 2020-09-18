Muscatine prep report

Football

West Liberty 14, Lisbon 12: Jahsiah Galvan hit Sam Gingerich for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 7:38 left in the game as West Liberty rallied to hand Lisbon its first loss of the season.

This game was hastily thrown together on Friday when their respective original foes were forced to cancel. West Liberty was originally scheduled to play Tipton and Lisbon was supposed to face North Cedar.

Lisbon (3-1) broke onto the scoreboard first with 4:25 left in the second quarter and settled for a 6-0 halftime lead when the 2-point conversion failed.

West Liberty (3-1) took a 7-6 lead with 7:20 left in the third quarter, but that advantage was short-lived as the Lions returned the ensuing kick for another score for a 12-7 lead when the 2-point conversion was again stopped.

The Comets came up with a huge defensive stop on Lisbon’s final offensive possession and ran out the final three-plus minutes.