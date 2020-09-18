Muscatine prep report

Football
West Liberty 14, Lisbon 12: Jahsiah Galvan hit Sam Gingerich for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 7:38 left in the game as West Liberty rallied to hand Lisbon its first loss of the season.
This game was hastily thrown together on Friday when their respective original foes were forced to cancel. West Liberty was originally scheduled to play Tipton and Lisbon was supposed to face North Cedar.
Lisbon (3-1) broke onto the scoreboard first with 4:25 left in the second quarter and settled for a 6-0 halftime lead when the 2-point conversion failed.
West Liberty (3-1) took a 7-6 lead with 7:20 left in the third quarter, but that advantage was short-lived as the Lions returned the ensuing kick for another score for a 12-7 lead when the 2-point conversion was again stopped.
The Comets came up with a huge defensive stop on Lisbon’s final offensive possession and ran out the final three-plus minutes.
Iowa City Regina 43, Wapello 16: Quarterback Tade Parsons found receiver Caden Thomas for both of Wapello’s touchdowns — one a 62-yarder — but the Indians (1-2) needed a lot more offense to hang with Iowa City Regina (3-1) on Friday night. Both of Wapello's touchdowns came in the final 15 minutes of the game after the Regents had jumped out to a 29-3 halftime lead.
Hector Zepeda kicked a 25-yard first-half field goal for Wapello.
Parsons passed for 145 yards, completing 12 of 15 passes, and Thomas accounted for 98 yards.
Regina senior running back Theo Kolie had four touchdown runs (21, 1, 18, 6) for the second week in a row as he rambled for 111 yards.
Regina QB Ashton Cook completed 26 of 27 passes for 243 yards.
Regina lost its opener to Pleasant Valley but has now won three straight.
Columbus 49, Highland 27: The Columbus Wildcats evened their record at 2-2 with the road victory that dropped the Highland Huskies to 0-3.
