MUSCATINE —The Muskies shut out the Lightning to advance to state for the second year in a row after winning a Class 5A Region 7 title. Seventh-ranked Muscatine (32-6) heads to the state tournament having won seven straight games. Muscatine finished third last year at state.

Senior pitcher Maura Chalupa pitched a complete-game shutout for Muscatine, striking out nine and allowing two hits and one walk in the win.

The Muskies made the most of their scoring chances, scoring runs in the first and second inning. They managed just three singles but also helped themselves with four sacrifices, two walks, a hit batter and two batters who reached on errors.

Sophomore Jeni Jarrett had the lone run batted in for Muscatine.

Muscatine is seeded seventh at state and will take on second-seeded Ankeny (31-6) at 1 p.m. Monday.