 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine students plant flags for Veterans Day
0 comments
featured

Muscatine students plant flags for Veterans Day

  • Updated
  • 0

On Monday, Muscatine Community College hosted over 100 fourth and fifth graders from Jefferson Elementary. These students planted 1,000 U.S. flags in honor of Veterans Day in the field on Park Avenue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News