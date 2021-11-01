Muscatine students plant flags for Veterans Day

Related to this story
Milton Serrano Jr. was sentenced to 50 years in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.
MUSCATINE — Weed Park will host a new holiday event this December, and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hopes local organizations…
Payton Ganzer had plenty of time to think about playing college softball just as that dream seemed to be slipping away.
MUSCATINE — Halloween and Christmas can be a great time to stock up on treats, whether it’s a popcorn ball to give out during trick-or-treatin…
MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Muscatine residents and parents will decide which of the four candidates for this year’s Board of Education el…
Serrano, 22, was sentenced to 50 years in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, a former standout athlete in Wilton.
Milton Serrano Jr. was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens.
When I was working in Washington and the need for a photo of a pit bull came up, I always used to joke with former city administrator Brent Hi…
MUSCATINE — Despite supply chain problems that have caused delays, two Muscatine streets projects are continuing to progress, with one slated …
Wilton needed less than an hour to beat Mediapolis in a Class 2A regional final Wednesday night in Muscatine.