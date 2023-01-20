 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SWIMMING

MUSCATINE SWIMMING CENTERPEICE

  Updated
  • 0

It was a victorious senior night swim for the Muscatine High School boys swimming team Thursday evening.

The Muskies won five individual events and a pair of relays in winning the home triangular, finishing with 125 points to outdistance Williamsburg (119) and Davenport North (32).

While the seniors were honored, it was the team's younger Muskies who led the charge. Junior Dakota Dahlke and sophomore Colin Millage each won two individual events.

Dahlke touched first in the 200 free (1:57.69) and 500 yard free (5:21.25).

Millage left foes in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:15.27) and 100-yard butterfly (59.06) in his wake.

Sophomore Carter Drake also won the 50-yard free (24.37) and finished second in the 100 free.

Another sophomore, Joe McCleary, won the 200 yard IM (2:25.34).

Muscatine also grabbed titles in the 200 free relay (1:37.89) and 400 free relay (3:47.13).

