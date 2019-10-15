Muscatine teacher Jeff Keith has helped set up and coordinate a program to deliver food to those in need. Each month over 140 Muscatine families are given two weeks worth of food. Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh honored him Monday evening during the regular school board meeting.
David Hotle,
david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com
On Tuesday, Muscatine School Board president Tammi Drawbaugh honored Lisa Bunn, superintendent support person, for her work organizing many different things in the district.
