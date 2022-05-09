200 students graduated from Muscatine Community College on Saturday

MUSCATINE — While about 200 people earned a diploma or certificate from Muscatine Community College this semester, about 125 people lined up Saturday to participate in the college’s 91st graduation commencement.

The traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” was played in Calvary Church, which hosted the commencement. A welcome was given by MCC President Naomi DeWinter and Eastern Iowa Community College Chancellor Don Doucette. DeWinter said she was proud of the graduate addresses given by Jobie Lekwa and Aliyse Marx.

“Both are graduating with an emphasis in agriculture, which is fitting because that is one of our signature programs,” she said. “Jobie is continuing to study agribusiness at Western Illinois, but Aliyse did not share with us that she is continuing. She is in more of an immediate workforce program and had a chance to do several internships that expanded her knowledge of agriculture.”

During the speeches, the two students spoke of the opportunities they had been offered at MCC. Lekwa earned the equivalent of a year of college credits while still in Columbus High School.

DeWinter said at the beginning of the school year she attended the Phi Theta Kappa group on campus. During the first meeting there had been about six student members and no officers. At the next meeting, Lekwa had been named president of the group.

Marx took more of a hands-on path, including an internship at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Neb.

She wrote: “In my opinion there is no better way than agriculture to become a well-rounded individual. When I look back at my time here and I see how many hats Jaclyn (one of the ranchers) and her dad, Blaine, wear, how many hats each person in my family wears, and how they can excel at each of those roles and can teach it to others. That is how I want to learn everything I can and be able to teach it to anyone I come across.”

DeWinter said she would continue to follow the two graduates and expected great things from them in the future.

