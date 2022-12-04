top story 2022 Muscatine Holiday Stroll Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Holiday Stroll was held Friday evening in downtown Muscatine. The event included plenty of games, open businesses, music and fun. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Muscatine Holiday Stroll