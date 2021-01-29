35 years of citizen diplomacy: Muscatine Sister Cities holds celebration Zoom call

MUSCATINE — In a time of isolation and postponing travel, Muscatine’s local Sister Cities chapter still made friends and fellow diplomats from all over the world feel just a little bit more connected.
On Thursday night, Muscatine Sister Cities held a public Zoom call to celebrate 35 years of citizen diplomacy. Many guests, including Sister Cities International President and CEO Leroy Allala and diplomats from Russia, Bethlehem and Palestine, attended and shared their stories.
“Since the founding of Muscatine Sister Cities in 1986, the organization has continued relationships with many cities around the globe,” Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet said, taking a moment to extend thanks to the Muscatine Sister Cities Board of Directors for all of their hard work.
“As we begin 2021, we pause to reflect upon our mission of citizen diplomacy. We are proud to commemorate the signing of nine sister cities relationships around the world, and the 35 years of exchanges, connections and friendships,” he said.
Dabeet then added that Sister Cities would be continuing the celebration of this momentous occasion all throughout 2021, thanks to Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation that it would be the Year of Muscatine Sister Cities.
This will include events that specifically highlight the group’s history and visions, the impact that it has, and the future that it hopes to make a reality. There will also be events to highlight and teach about each of Muscatine’s relationships around the world.
Currently, Muscatine Sister Cities has relations with nine other cities. This includes Kislovodsk, Russia; Drohobych, Ukraine; Ichikawamisato, Japan; Lomza, Poland; Zhengding, China; Ludwigslust, Germany; Parana/Crespo, Argentina; and Ramallah, Palestine. The group is also working on a new relationship with Bahn City, Liberia.
As others shared their memories of their history, visits and exchanges with Muscatine and the Sister Cities program, Allala took the time to congratulate the group on their 35 years.
“We’re just so honored to be part of the celebration tonight and we’re just so pleased to celebrate Muscatine," he said. "Not only are they the most active Sister Cities program in Iowa, but also the largest Sister Cities program in Iowa.”
Carol Roberrson Lopez, also from Sister Cities International, added her own praise towards Muscatine Sister Cities’ efforts.
“You have so much to be proud about, and what’s important is that the diversity of this group and the different projects that you’re working on are just so impressive,” she said. Lopez also commended Dabeet for his work in both Muscatine and Sister Cities International.
Representing the city of Muscatine, council member Oz Malcolm recalled that originally, he hadn’t known what Sister Cities what.
“I had no information, I did some Google searching – but Google didn’t tell the whole story,” he said.
After traveling to Poland, he said that he was able to learn about Lomza and other sister cities as well as make a lot of friends that have lasted for years and who he still talks to.
“All of us have said that, after this (pandemic) is behind us, we’d love to get together and go have a meal,” Malcolm said. “It’s been such a privilege and honor to be part of this group. We share ideas, we share culture, and we become very good friends – and that’s what I think is missing in this world: more very good friends that last a lifetime.”
He added that, even after he leaves office, he plans on continuing to be part of Muscatine Sister Cities.
“It will always be a part of my life, and there’s nothing better than having good memories,” Malcolm said.
For more information on each of Muscatine Sister Cities upcoming 2021 events as they are announced, residents can visit the Muscatine Sister Cities website or Facebook page.