35 years of citizen diplomacy: Muscatine Sister Cities holds celebration Zoom call

MUSCATINE — In a time of isolation and postponing travel, Muscatine’s local Sister Cities chapter still made friends and fellow diplomats from all over the world feel just a little bit more connected.

On Thursday night, Muscatine Sister Cities held a public Zoom call to celebrate 35 years of citizen diplomacy. Many guests, including Sister Cities International President and CEO Leroy Allala and diplomats from Russia, Bethlehem and Palestine, attended and shared their stories.

“Since the founding of Muscatine Sister Cities in 1986, the organization has continued relationships with many cities around the globe,” Muscatine Sister Cities President John Dabeet said, taking a moment to extend thanks to the Muscatine Sister Cities Board of Directors for all of their hard work.

“As we begin 2021, we pause to reflect upon our mission of citizen diplomacy. We are proud to commemorate the signing of nine sister cities relationships around the world, and the 35 years of exchanges, connections and friendships,” he said.

Dabeet then added that Sister Cities would be continuing the celebration of this momentous occasion all throughout 2021, thanks to Mayor Diana Broderson’s proclamation that it would be the Year of Muscatine Sister Cities.