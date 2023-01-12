'40 Muscatine': MPW

MUSCATINE — With double digits below zero reported over the Christmas weekend, Muscatine Power and Water reports the MISO grid saw rolling blackouts in New England and Tennessee, but the Muscatine power grid weathered the storm.

Ryan Streck, director of MPW utility service delivery, commented the Muscatine grid remained running thanks to strong efforts from its workers.

Throughout the MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) grid, about 106,000 megawatts was used — about 6,000 more than expected. As a way of comparison, Streck explained that Muscatine uses a peak load of about 140 megawatts daily. He said the shortage throughout the grid was the equivalent of more than 40 Muscatines.

“The whole footprint was just short a whole bunch of energy,” he said. “I don’t think there was a single cause. The forecast was off, and at the same time a lot of generators were struggling to keep from freezing up because it had been cold for so many days in a row. Locally, our team was scrambling to keep our generators running.”

MISO oversees the power grid for a 15 state region in the Midwest. MISO faces an increasing energy supply shortfall in periods of high demand, such as extreme weather, because it isn’t replacing retiring coal and natural gas plants with enough new energy sources. Over the summer of 2022, MISO warned there could be possible rolling blackouts if there was an energy supply shortfall.

In Muscatine, the cold weather dropped to minus 5 with wind chill getting down to minus 30. MPW had realized the winter storm was heading for the area and had overestimated the amount of energy that would be needed, as well as a local customer being down for separate issues.

“We were part of the solution because we had over-forecast,” he said. “At the same time our units were running better than they were scheduled. We were in a really good place during the event. As always, we were part of a larger system, and if they call for load shed at some point, we would participate in that program.”

While he said predicting what will happen for the remainder of the winter would be difficult, but he said the utility would continue operating as best it can.

“MPW is well positioned to provide the power that our city needs,” he said. “With every one of these events we learn more.”

Blackouts occur when the demand for electricity is higher than the electricity generated and all other energy management options have been exhausted. Rolling blackouts are a controlled way to avert strain on the system, which can cause a total blackout and electrical system damage. While MPW is producing enough electricity for its service area, the potential problem could come from areas not producing enough electricity. Streck said the entire grid is linked and an electrical emergency in one area causes an electrical emergency throughout the grid.

Streck said if MPW is informed of the need, it will open a circuit breaker at a substation that will take an area out of service. If this is required, the power outage would last only about an hour before power is restored to that substation and a different one is taken out of service for an hour. The goal is for no single area to go without power for a long time. He also said the plan for this contingency is regularly worked on and there is a list of important areas in Muscatine, such as the Muscatine County 911 Center/Muscatine County Emergency Management or water well fields, which would be the very last places power would be cut to.

Streck explained throughout the system the price of megawatts goes up to signal a shortage to warn users to conserve power usage. He said as the weekend went on, the power usage dropped as businesses closed for Christmas. He also said that customers can save on energy simply by using items that take energy at times which are not where energy is in peak demand, usually 4 to 9 p.m.