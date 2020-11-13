A balance of safety and participation: MHS looks at new guidelines, plans for winter season

MUSCATINE – Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 guidelines that will run through November 30. Muscatine High School is looking at how these guidelines could affect their plans for the winter sport and activity season.
“We don’t have any events through Nov. 3 because of our two week shutdown,” MHS Activities and Athletic Director Tim Ulses said. “We won’t be playing any games or having any performances where we would have to adjust what we were planning.”
Since the beginning of the school year, MHS has required both students and spectators at events or performances to wear masks.
“Our students and our staff members and coaches have done a really good job with following the guidelines because they want to participate and have a season, and we want to be able to offer the activities as long as it’s safely possible,” Ulses said.
The school has recently made some adjustments as to how many people are allowed to gather for an activity due to the rising COVID-19 cases.
“The biggest thing for us will be to see and monitor if those restrictions continue longer, and then we’ll have to adjust what we were planning to do,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Although swim meets will not have visiting spectators, with two of the upcoming invites not having any spectators at all, sports such as basketball or wrestling will limit spectators. According to Ulses, the current plan is to give each participant a set number of game tickets that they may give to family and friends. The school would also set aside some tickets for community members as well.
“We’re fortunate because of the size of our gymnasium that we’re able to potentially still hold more spectators than many other gyms,” he said.
Should the governor’s guidelines extend past Nov. 30 however, the school would have to comply. This would mean that each student athlete would only be allowed two spectators to watch them, and there likely wouldn’t be any community members allowed to watch the event in-person.
Looking ahead at possible worst case scenarios, similar to spring 2020 where schools were forced to cancel both classes and student activities, Ulses said that any major adjustment to their plans would depend on two factors.
The first of these factors would be whether or not Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education and the State Association would still allow activities to continue as the case numbers continue to rise.
“If we’re allowed to have events, then it becomes a question of whether we’re able to safely be in school in some form of in-person instruction,” Ulses said. Should schools temporarily switch to a 100 percent virtual learning module, Ulses believes that the continuation any student activity would be highly unlikely.
“In regards to the winter activities and sports season, there’s no definite answers and we don’t know how everything is going to pan out,” he said. “We’re going to continue to monitor the situation, and then we’ll make decisions and adjustments that are necessary to try and keep people as safe as possible.”
Ulses asks for patience and flexibility from MHS families and supporters. “We’re going to do the best we can in order to balance safety with the ability to participate for students.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.