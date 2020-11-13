A balance of safety and participation: MHS looks at new guidelines, plans for winter season

MUSCATINE – Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 guidelines that will run through November 30. Muscatine High School is looking at how these guidelines could affect their plans for the winter sport and activity season.

“We don’t have any events through Nov. 3 because of our two week shutdown,” MHS Activities and Athletic Director Tim Ulses said. “We won’t be playing any games or having any performances where we would have to adjust what we were planning.”

Since the beginning of the school year, MHS has required both students and spectators at events or performances to wear masks.

“Our students and our staff members and coaches have done a really good job with following the guidelines because they want to participate and have a season, and we want to be able to offer the activities as long as it’s safely possible,” Ulses said.

The school has recently made some adjustments as to how many people are allowed to gather for an activity due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

“The biggest thing for us will be to see and monitor if those restrictions continue longer, and then we’ll have to adjust what we were planning to do,” he said.

