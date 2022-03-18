A bit of the Ole Irish

The Fisher of Clams statue along the Mississippi in Muscatine was decorated for St. Patrick's Day this week with a traditional green hat and tie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Fisher of Clams statue along the Mississippi in Muscatine was decorated for St. Patrick's Day this week with a traditional green hat and tie.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MUSCATINE – After spending much of her life working to promote causes at the Iowa Capitol, Michelle "Shelly" Servadio Elias feels it is time t…
MUSCATINE — A Republican candidate has joined the raise for Muscatine County Supervisor in District One.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION – A Columbus Junction man on federal probation faces at least 17 years in prison after being accused of breaking into and be…
MUSCATINE — Patients only have one body and the doctors at Bark Chiropractic in Muscatine hope to help that body is the best it can be.
After attending last week’s Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) meeting held on Tuesday, March 1, I feel the need to again write about wha…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council is still considering striking the ordinance prohibiting pit bull dogs from the city, and people have on…
WAPELLO — During her Jan. 11 Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds promised to provide retention payments to Iowa teacher…
MUSCATINE – Teddy Morse, chairman, and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, said the Krieger Motor Company looked like a great addition to the fa…
MUSCATINE — Under the city’s budget proposal for the coming year, the Musser Public Library will see a 2.8% increase in funding. However, Muss…
WEST LIBERTY — A West Liberty School District guidance counselor has been charged with sexually abusing a minor student.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.