About 30 people attended a protest Wednesday afternoon to object to what they feel are too lenient charges against Cora Reed, who is accused of running over Brianna Cross, as well as many other charges being too lenient. An arrest report for Reed, 18, of Muscatine, states she "unlawfully and unintentionally caused a serious injury by driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner" in reference to the Class D felony she faces for hit and run.