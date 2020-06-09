"A daily occurrence." Thefts continue to be rampant in Muscatine

This has been the first time Meyer has had anything stolen from him since the start of his business. “During the first month or so, I didn’t have any problems,” he said, “But it seems like ever since the string of vehicle break-ins, we’ve been seeing more incidents like this.”

In Meyer’s own neighborhood, there have been other items stolen such as bikes, piles of stolen items from cars being found in alleyways near people’s trashcans, and even acts of petty vandalism such as sugar being put in gas tanks. “I’ve talked to neighbors about it, but they feel like nothing will get done even when it is reported,” he said.

While the police had told him they knew which groups were stealing things, he feels that there hasn’t seemed to be in progress in stopping them. The police also haven’t contacted Meyer since he filed the report, leaving him feeling disappointed that he didn’t even receive a courtesy update call from them.