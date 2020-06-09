"A daily occurrence." Thefts continue to be rampant in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — “There’s a lot of activity going on around town, and (the people who are stealing) know what they’re looking for,” said Justin Meyer.
Meyer, a Muscatine resident, had just finished repairing a weed wacker. As part of his small family-owned business, J&M Small Engine Repair, he repairs tools such as weed wackers, snow blowers and lawn mowers and sells them online.
After posting a picture of a Stihl fs75 weed whacker online, a customer expressed interest in buying it. Agreeing to let him pick it up, Meyer left the weed wacker by his garage at 10:30 a.m. By the time his customer stopped by, half an hour later, it was gone.
“My downstairs neighbor had called, saying that she had seen someone running down the alleyway with a weed wacker, and neither one of us had thought much about it until I realized mine was gone,” Meyer said, “It’s crazy that this happens so often you don’t think much of it.”
While he has already called the police about the theft and is keeping an eye for his stolen tool online and at local pawn shops, Meyer says that he doesn’t expect to ever see it again. But while insurance will help him recoup some loses, he is more concerned about how this latest theft is connected to the bigger picture.
In April 2020, according to the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine had 40 reported and confirmed burglaries, with 28 of these being committed in vehicles and 12 being committed in buildings such as homes or attached garages. Then, in late May, six tombstones in Greenwood Cemetery were vandalized with spray paint.
This has been the first time Meyer has had anything stolen from him since the start of his business. “During the first month or so, I didn’t have any problems,” he said, “But it seems like ever since the string of vehicle break-ins, we’ve been seeing more incidents like this.”
In Meyer’s own neighborhood, there have been other items stolen such as bikes, piles of stolen items from cars being found in alleyways near people’s trashcans, and even acts of petty vandalism such as sugar being put in gas tanks. “I’ve talked to neighbors about it, but they feel like nothing will get done even when it is reported,” he said.
While the police had told him they knew which groups were stealing things, he feels that there hasn’t seemed to be in progress in stopping them. The police also haven’t contacted Meyer since he filed the report, leaving him feeling disappointed that he didn’t even receive a courtesy update call from them.
“Every day this is a re-occurrence,” Meyer continued, “Even in broad daylight, people are afraid to leave their stuff out.” He then added that while he understands the argument of not leaving stuff out in the open in the first place, some things like lawn mowers can’t easily be put away if someone is going inside for a quick drink or bathroom break. Meyer also mentioned the concerns he had for his family, and how they have felt uncomfortable after noticing some of the activity within their neighborhood.
“As much as I would like to think that it is individuals, it’s probably not,” Meyer said. With how many thefts he’s seen and heard about lately, he says that he just wants the city to be peaceful again, where people don’t have to worry about their things getting stolen right from under them. In regards to the thief themselves, Meyer said that he understands that times are tough, and that if they needed money or food, he would have tried to help them out.
After what has happened however, he also says that he is going to try and take extra precaution. “I’m definitely going to keep my stuff locked up from now on,” he said, “But it’s just kind of crazy to think that this could happen at 10:30 in the morning in a quiet neighborhood.”
