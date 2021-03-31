A & E Travel Center receives Safe Shop Assured Certification

Although their standards were already high, Mike said that Todd and Beard had to work together on the details and putting things together on their certification application. “The process was a lot of verbal communication between Todd and (Beard),” Mike said.

The group also had to place various COVID-19 related signage and markers on the floor to assure that their customers and those using the Travel Center were following safety guidelines, as well as the rules and regulations found at the Travel Center specifically.

Although being Safe Shop Assured Certified may not be too common, Mike said he and his fellow co-owners still felt it was an important certification to have in order to continue making the Travel Center a good offering to Muscatine.

“In our business, it makes a lot of difference to be well-kempt and clean, which is also related to safety, and we’re always talking to our employees whether it’s in meetings or in general about safety,” Mike said, “(The certification) just kind of tied in with that, and we thought it could be something good publicity-wise, as well.”