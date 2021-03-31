A & E Travel Center receives Safe Shop Assured Certification

MUSCATINE — On March 30, A&E Travel Center in Muscatine was awarded Safe Shop Assured certification, after having completed a checklist with 10 essential safety and cleanliness qualifications.
A&E Travel Center, located on 4701 US-61, has been in operation for over 10 years now, and has supported various organizations in Muscatine County, such as Rebuilding Together, MHS Booster Club, L&M High School Athletics, United Way of Muscatine, and Erika Kate Hope Alliance.
The Travel Center is co-owned by Mike Frye, his son Todd Frye, and their relative Rich Maynard, who is also a practicing nurse anesthetist. When asked, Mike said that it felt good to know that the Travel Center was now Safe Shop certified, adding that it was a bit ironic that they had received this certification during National Cleaning Week.
“We’ve been working on this for quite a while, and Frank Beard – director of Safe Shop – with his experience has been very beneficial in helping us gain that accreditation,” Mike said, “It’s just comforting to know that you’re doing the things that are safe for your customers as well as your employees.”
Even before the pandemic, the Travel Center had prided itself on being a safe and clean place for both residents and visitors to during their travels. The Center features several options for food, as well as restrooms, gas and showers to use.
Although their standards were already high, Mike said that Todd and Beard had to work together on the details and putting things together on their certification application. “The process was a lot of verbal communication between Todd and (Beard),” Mike said.
The group also had to place various COVID-19 related signage and markers on the floor to assure that their customers and those using the Travel Center were following safety guidelines, as well as the rules and regulations found at the Travel Center specifically.
Although being Safe Shop Assured Certified may not be too common, Mike said he and his fellow co-owners still felt it was an important certification to have in order to continue making the Travel Center a good offering to Muscatine.
“In our business, it makes a lot of difference to be well-kempt and clean, which is also related to safety, and we’re always talking to our employees whether it’s in meetings or in general about safety,” Mike said, “(The certification) just kind of tied in with that, and we thought it could be something good publicity-wise, as well.”
“I was particularly excited to partner with this station and to see them interested in Safe Shop certification,” Beard added, “Being from Iowa and being someone who tries to do RAGBRAI all the time, I go through a lot of the smaller towns, and you see a lot of unique family-owned convenient stores that put a lot of pride into their operations and have really high standards. I enjoy visiting stores like that, and hopefully this’ll help them stand out a little better. They’re a good operation with good people.”