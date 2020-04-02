A focus on people: Muscatine churches say they will create virtual community for Easter Week

MUSCATINE — Two major religious holidays for Christians – Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday – are just around the corner.
However, with COVID-19 concerns still in mind, local churches are changing the way they celebrate this year, along with how they deliver their services.
Many local churches have taken to remote services, broadcasting them online each Sunday.
“I think God’s been very gracious,” said Pastor Brandon Nygaard of Mulford Evangelical Free. “(Remote services) have been going relatively well for us. We’re not a very large church, we don’t have a multi-media team or anything like that.”
However, he and his associate pastor were still able to get their services online, and he says that they’ve been getting some positive feedback for these efforts.
As Holy Week approaches, Nygaard said they would postpone celebrations until after the pandemic has subsided, choosing to think of it as a “victory over the grey”.
“We really want to view the end of this season for our community and church as a time to gather. To get together again, to celebrate and to thank God for his goodness and remember his sacrifice,” Nygaard said.
Mulford said Evangelical Free plans to hold Monday through Thursday services during Holy Week, even if the context for it has changed. In the meantime, he considers it a time to pray and “love out neighbors in new ways”.
Saints Mary and Mathias will live stream simplified versions of its usual Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday masses. “I have to admit, I’d never went on Facebook Live before this all happened,” said Father Troy Richmond.
Under guidance from the Vatican, St. Mary and Mathias will not distribute palms this year. Richmond hopes he will be able to personally say good bye to his parishioners before he is reassigned to St. Mary’s in Oskaloosa and Pella on July 1st. “I never imagined I would be going through a transition like this during a pandemic.”
He remains positive, understanding the importance of social distancing and seeing the pandemic as a time for families to spend more time together and to pray, as well as a circumstance that could convince others to rejoin their churches once it subsides.
Pastor Stev
e Cauley of Zion Lutheran Church is also choosing to remain optimistic. “It’s a new experience for everybody.” Having done services through Facebook Live for three weeks now, he said that he has received hordes of encouragement and support in that time. “It’s not a high quality thing, but I’m very impressed with how many people are watching.”
Cauley said they will continue to modify their virtual services during Holy Week.
“We’re kind of taking the stance right now that the church has never been about buildings, it’s always been about people," Cauley said.
They maintain contact with members of the church through Zoom, allowing them to socialize with familiar faces. “A lot of people are isolated and just looking for better days, so we’re supporting each other and offering a word of comfort.”
As for Westley United Methodist Church, transitioning to online services has been a “big learning curve” for them. To simplify the process, they pre-record elements of their worship services to ease the stress of having to record everything in the moment.
“Just offering worship in front of the camera instead of in front of the congregation takes a different mindset,” said Reverend Brian Oliver. He added that they’ve also had to deal with slow down, due to many other local churches trying to stream or upload their services at the same time.
However, when it comes to the upcoming Palm Sunday holiday, Wesley United has an alternative in mind. Along with broadcasting pre-recorded services on Facebook and YouTube, it will host a car parade starting at the Muscatine High School parking lot at 11 a.m.
“The idea came about through our staff meeting,” Oliver said, “Our director of discipleship and outreach was saying that her daughter was really upset that she was going to miss the Palm Sunday rituals that we do. So we kind of thought about that in connection with what a lot of teachers are doing in various places.”
With six or seven other churches being invited, he estimated that the parade will have over 100 cars. People who wish to be part of the parade experience are asked to bring something they can wave to celebrate, while Members Community Credit Union has helped by allowing the church to borrow their SM transmitter, giving Oliver the ability to speak to people in their cars.
“We kind of organized this on the fly, but the response has been great,” Oliver said. He also hopes that they continue providing online services, as well as using other tools such as Zoom to provide morning prayer and communication for those who don’t have internet access. “No matter how long it is, this is temporary, and we want to focus on the eternal. We want to be a source of hope in the midst of this, a place as non-anxious as we can be."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.