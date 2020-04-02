A focus on people: Muscatine churches say they will create virtual community for Easter Week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Two major religious holidays for Christians – Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday – are just around the corner.

However, with COVID-19 concerns still in mind, local churches are changing the way they celebrate this year, along with how they deliver their services.

Many local churches have taken to remote services, broadcasting them online each Sunday.

“I think God’s been very gracious,” said Pastor Brandon Nygaard of Mulford Evangelical Free. “(Remote services) have been going relatively well for us. We’re not a very large church, we don’t have a multi-media team or anything like that.”

However, he and his associate pastor were still able to get their services online, and he says that they’ve been getting some positive feedback for these efforts.

As Holy Week approaches, Nygaard said they would postpone celebrations until after the pandemic has subsided, choosing to think of it as a “victory over the grey”.

“We really want to view the end of this season for our community and church as a time to gather. To get together again, to celebrate and to thank God for his goodness and remember his sacrifice,” Nygaard said.