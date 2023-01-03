MUSCATINE — Reported missing on Dec. 19, Michael “Little Beaver” Bishop has been found and brought home.

On Monday afternoon, the Chaos Divers, a dive team from Harrisburg, Ill. that specializes in finding missing persons, reported Bishop’s 2021 Chevy Trail Boss had been located in the Mississippi River about 400 yards from the Toolsboro boat ramp.

Battling ice sheets to recover the truck from the frigid waters, the team dove on the truck, confirming the license plate. The cold water produced problems, though, that made further exploration impossible. The truck was recovered with heavy equipment from shore.

It was confirmed Bishop was inside the truck.

One of the divers spoke of the satisfaction and the sadness associated with such work, especially knowing how important it is to family.

“You are telling them that you found their loved one and you are kind of stripping away any hope they will be found safe ... you are watching the tears roll down their face. But you are also seeing this weight lifted off their shoulders that for the first time in however many days, months, or years they get to go to bed that night and know where their loved one is,” Chaos Diver Lindsay Bussick said. “It’s a heartbreaking feeling; you never want to give up.”

The dive team said there was no obvious reason the truck went into the water, nor did they have a theory about what happened, saying they don’t investigate incidents and leave that to law enforcement. The incident remains under investigation by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to call 319-523-4371 and speak with the investigator, Kary Conger.

The Chaos Divers include founder Jacob Grubbs, Eric Bussick and head of logistics, Lindsay Bussick. Grubbs formed the team after learning to dive as a way of cleaning up waterways. The team later moved into recovering missing persons.

Bishop is the 15th subject in a year that the team has recovered.

The 48-year-old Grandview man was reported missing to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 19 by family members who had not spoken to him since the prior evening. The sheriff’s search-and-rescue team had focused their efforts along the Mississippi River, based on information they received, a news release indicated.

The Chaos team began the search for Bishop after being contacted by a family member who read about them. They arrived in Louisa County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, but the cold snap over the weekend had left the river with a foot of ice in some spots.

They went home Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2022 returning the next day. The search continued Jan. 2.

The team used sonar to locate the truck, Eric Bussick said, then dove to confirm it was Bishop’s.

“We didn’t know at that time (if he was in the vehicle),” Eric Bussick said. “We couldn’t see inside. I tried to get confirmation but with the tinted windows and reflections under water, I wasn’t able to get it.”

Plans were made to remove the vehicle, and Eric Bussick dove again to attempt to get inside. However, his dry suit leaked, allowing 32-degree water to enter. He had to resurface.

Grubbs said he was amazed by how much the community came together to help the search. People were there every day, no matter the conditions, he said.

Lindsay Bussick said the icy conditions had slowed the search. Several local businesses turned out to help move the ice, so the team could search, she said. Some air boats also offered assistance.

"It was devastating, but it was really a team effort in every way,” she said.

The Chaos Divers have a YouTube Channel that chronicles their searches. Eric Bussick has a separate channel called Ride or Dive. The team also has a website and Facebook page.