A local family's storage unit was broken into, resulting in Christmas presents and more being stolen

MUSCATINE — Despite it being almost springtime, one local family has had a recent incident with a true Grinch.
A Muscatine resident shared Monday morning that someone had broken into the storage shed that she and her family rent out.
“We’ve never had someone break into our home or steal any of our belongings before, so this is heartbreaking,” said Paige Miller.
Miller’s family — her fiancé and their six children — began renting out their storage unit with Behind Burger King storage in August when they began looking for a bigger home.
“We got a storage shed to put a lot of the stuff we didn’t need in the house at this time,” she said.
The contents included winter items, a wall fireplace, an instapot and a camping grill.
Once the family had an offer on the house that they were trying to sell, they put more items in the storage unit to declutter before the inspector and appraiser came in. After the holidays, the family added three large totes filled with presents as well as some larger and bulkier gifts.
You have free articles remaining.
“Since we were moving in a month, we let each of our kids pick out a few things, and then we put everything in storage,” Miller said. The last time her family visited the storage unit was in Mid-January, and they didn’t return to it until Sunday, Feb. 16, when they were moving into their new home.
When they arrived at Behind Burger King storage, the lock on their unit — which they’d had to purchase for their unit, as per company policy — was missing, and it had been rummaged through and things were missing.
“The kids were talking about how excited they were to get their toys out once we moved and I was heartbroken to tell them what happened,” Miller said.
About 90 percent of their Christmas gifts, the fireplace, instapot and grill are missing, and they are still searching through the rest of the unit.
“I’m hoping whoever did this is found and our belongings possibly returned, or at least the monetary amount of what was stolen so we can replace what was taken from us,” she said.
She and her family feel violated and traumatized by the event, she said.
They have filed a police report and the owners of Behind Burger King storage are checking their security camera footage, though there haven’t been any leads so far. The owners couldn’t be reached for further comment.
“Some of the presents can’t be replaced, they were personalized things specifically for my kids, such as Baby’s First things and things with the kids’ names on them. I don’t think we’ll be using a storage shed ever again,” she said.
Anyone with information can call the Muscatine Police at 563-263-9922.