A look at police both locally and nationally in the wake of Chauvin verdict

Malcolm said he firmly believed that an officer’s training, and how they have been taught to handle stress while on the job, has a big role to play in improving the current situation.

“I think a lot of it goes with basic training. You’re going to respond and do according to your training, and if you’ve been trained to deal with certain circumstances or situations, whatever your training is, that’s what you’re going to do,” he said. “So I think that sensitivity training is real important, and I think there probably needs to be more of it.”

As an example of local sensitivity, he recalled how, when Muscatine residents held a peaceful protest on Mulberry and 5th Street in June 2020, he had been nearby and had watched and listened to how the police interacted with the people who were protesting, even bringing them bottles of water and asking if they were alright.

“It was pretty jovial," Malcolm said. "They allowed the protest to take place, but they also came with compassion and said, ‘Hey, we hear you and we feel you,’ and I thought that was a very good move.”

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said situations like the Chauvin case affect Muscatine officers, he assured they continue doing the best they can to the best of their abilities.