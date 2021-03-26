A Muscatine girl was attacked by dog. Her mother is asking for help with the expenses.

Peyton was taken by ambulance to the emergency room in Silvis, and moved to University of Iowa Hospitals, which could provide dental care too, if necessary.

“They didn’t want to suture a lot of the wounds because of the high-risk of infection due to it being a dog bite,” Lyndsay said. Peyton’s sutures were done in the operating room under anesthetic due to the pain and distress she was in.

The bulldog wasn’t current on its rabies vaccines, so she had rabies vaccines as well.

Her friend euthanized her bulldog, voluntarily.

"I know she loved her dogs, I know she loved them very much. So for her to voluntarily have (the bulldog) put down meant a lot to us," Lyndsay said.

Her friend offered to help pay for Peyton’s medical bills, but may not have renter’s insurance, so she may not be able to cover the full cost. Lyndsay and her family posted their story on Facebook groups such as Muscatine Community Chat asking for people to donate via Venmo or PayPal if they are able.