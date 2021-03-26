A Muscatine girl was attacked by dog. Her mother is asking for help with the expenses.

MUSCATINE – As a certified nursing assistant, Muscatine County resident Lyndsay Jackson knew very well that medical emergencies could happen anytime. On Wednesday afternoon, she and her daughter experienced this first-hand.
Lyndsay and her daughters, Kaylee, 11, and Peyton, 6, were in Rock Island visiting a friend, when one of her friend’s dogs – an English bulldog – suddenly attacked Peyton.
“We were at my friend’s house in Moline… and her dogs have kind of a history of biting, so she kept the bulldog locked up in the kitchen with a baby gate,” Lyndsay recalled.
She said the visit was peaceful, but took a turn when they were leaving.
“My friend had gotten Peyton a juice to drink on the ride home, and when Peyton went to grab the juice from my friend, the bulldog lunged up and bit her face,” Lyndsay said.
Lyndsay says the attack was unprovoked.
“There had been times when (the bulldog) had fought with her other dog (a pitbull)… so that was why I was very adamant about the dogs being separated.” This was the first time, she could recall, that one of the dogs attacked a human. “We were all completely dumbfounded.”
“I couldn’t see how bad they were because it was just a pretty bloody mess,” she said. “Once the bleeding slowed down enough that I could see how severe the wounds were, I realized that she needed to be taken by ambulance.”
Peyton was taken by ambulance to the emergency room in Silvis, and moved to University of Iowa Hospitals, which could provide dental care too, if necessary.
“They didn’t want to suture a lot of the wounds because of the high-risk of infection due to it being a dog bite,” Lyndsay said. Peyton’s sutures were done in the operating room under anesthetic due to the pain and distress she was in.
The bulldog wasn’t current on its rabies vaccines, so she had rabies vaccines as well.
Her friend euthanized her bulldog, voluntarily.
"I know she loved her dogs, I know she loved them very much. So for her to voluntarily have (the bulldog) put down meant a lot to us," Lyndsay said.
Her friend offered to help pay for Peyton’s medical bills, but may not have renter’s insurance, so she may not be able to cover the full cost. Lyndsay and her family posted their story on Facebook groups such as Muscatine Community Chat asking for people to donate via Venmo or PayPal if they are able.
“We’re not out for blood or trying to sue her, we’re not trying to get rich or raise $10,000 or anything,” Lyndsay said. "But I obviously am not able to work right now because Peyton does need care all the time, so really it’s just to help with the costs. It’s a pretty big financial burden on us, and we just want to make sure she’s taken care of.”
Money donated will go to Peyton’s medical bills, co-pays and immediate expenses related to her care. Any left over would go into a college savings account for Peyton’s benefit.
“You never know when you’ll end up in a situation like that, where something traumatic happens and there are serious injuries and heavy bleeding,” she said. Lyndsay also wanted to remind parents to teach their kids about animal safety and how to interact with both familiar and unfamiliar dogs.
“We have a dog ourselves, a Great Dane. She’s a service dog, but I’ve still taught my kids things like not be around her when she eats or try to take her bones away. That stuff keeps them safe even around my dog, and so I think that it is very important that parents are active in teaching them to understand how to safely interact with dogs,” she said.
For those wishing to make a donation, Lyndsay’s PayPal is lyndsayn2010@outlook.com and her Venmo is @Lyndsay-Jackson-8, Venmo number 5594.