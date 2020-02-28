A new transfer program has begun at MCC and other Eastern Iowa community colleges

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College is making it easier for students to transfer credits toward their future.

After two years of discussion between Iowa’s community colleges and seven public universities, a new Transfer Majors program has been created.

This new program allows MCC students, or students from any Eastern Iowa Community College, to work toward completing specific associate degrees before transferring to a four-year college.

Some of the majors currently in the program are Ag Business, Ag Education, Business, Chemistry, Mathematics, Animal Science, Criminal Justice and more. A full list of majors can be found on the Transfer Majors page on the EICC website, and more majors will be added over time.

Through this program, students will have the benefit of receiving a specific course path to follow, containing both general education classes as well as major-related classes. After two years, they will have their Transfer Major Associate’s Degree as well as their required general studies completed and will be able to transfer into their field of choice. This option also allows local students to save up money for their future four-year college.