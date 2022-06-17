A piece of history

Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, and Musser Public Library interim director Robert Fiedler open a time capsule found in the former Musser Library, which is being renovated for the Stanley Center to use as a headquarters. The capsule, which was set in 1971, contained several photos of library personal and city council members, construction notes for the new library, and several editions of newspapers, including a copy of the Muscatine Journal from 1901.