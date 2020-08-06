"A rewarding career" Muscatine firefighter and paramedic Tom Summitt retires

MUSCATINE – Retirement may seem like a time to take it easy, but Tom Summitt is keeping busy and doesn’t see himself fully walking away from the ambulances he’s worked with for years any time soon.
Last Friday, Summitt — a Muscatine Firefighter and Critical Care Paramedic — retired after 21 years at the Muscatine Fire Station and 44 years in the Emergency Medical Services field.
In 1976, he started as an EMT with Riley Ambulance. Originally, he says, he was going to be a mortician. “When that didn’t work out, I decided to stay as an EMT and further my career.”
Summitt became an EMT in 1988, and then in 1999 when it became apparent that the ambulance he was working with was going to move from the funeral home’s care to the fire station’s, he decided to get a job there. “I was already an EMT, and I wouldn’t be able to go to school in Chicago, so I thought that I would continue my career (at the fire station), and obviously it grew on me.”
So, Summitt would help set up ambulances at the station and began working as a fire fighter in the evenings as he continued his schooling. The best part, he said, was helping people at their worst.
“Being able to do that and make a difference most of the time, I think that was the gratification that everyone gets in this particular job, and I think that’s what enthralled me to stay with it,” he said, “It’s a strenuous, taxing job. It can go both ways, but it’s also a very rewarding career to go into.”
Summitt said helping deliver babies was a highlight of the job.
“I’ve done five of those, thus far.”
He also enjoyed whenever he was able to help a family by saving a pet or something else meaningful to them during a fire.
“Just being able to help with their worst moments, whether it’s saving a part of a building or house or saving a human being or animal, that’s probably the most gratifying,” Summitt continued.
Summitt watched his sons follow in his footsteps with similar careers, a rewarding experience as well. His late son, Matt Summitt, was also a paramedic and firefighter, as were his brothers Andy and Jason Summitt. Andy also became a Fire Captain while Jason became a mechanic.
Summitt also served on the Iowa EMS Association board and has joined in on various Pink Heels (Sauk Valley Chapter) events. “Whenever they get to the Iowa side or come around here, I always go and help them,” he said, “I’ve really enjoyed doing that.” Pink Heels is a non-profit group of firefighters that bring their famous pink fire trucks to people with cancer or any other major illness to try and cheer them up and give them encouragement and supports.
Summitt isn’t leaving the EMS field just yet.
“Being able to help people, it gets into your blood. Some people say that when they’re gone they’re gone, but I haven’t felt that way.”
He intends to continuing helping with the Pink Heels events, and will be working part-time at the station. He acknowledges how different it’ll be working part-time, but will help out with the ambulance and EMS side of the job – something he’s still passionate about after all these years – for as long as he’s able to.
