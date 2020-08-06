"A rewarding career" Muscatine firefighter and paramedic Tom Summitt retires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Retirement may seem like a time to take it easy, but Tom Summitt is keeping busy and doesn’t see himself fully walking away from the ambulances he’s worked with for years any time soon.

Last Friday, Summitt — a Muscatine Firefighter and Critical Care Paramedic — retired after 21 years at the Muscatine Fire Station and 44 years in the Emergency Medical Services field.

In 1976, he started as an EMT with Riley Ambulance. Originally, he says, he was going to be a mortician. “When that didn’t work out, I decided to stay as an EMT and further my career.”

Summitt became an EMT in 1988, and then in 1999 when it became apparent that the ambulance he was working with was going to move from the funeral home’s care to the fire station’s, he decided to get a job there. “I was already an EMT, and I wouldn’t be able to go to school in Chicago, so I thought that I would continue my career (at the fire station), and obviously it grew on me.”

So, Summitt would help set up ambulances at the station and began working as a fire fighter in the evenings as he continued his schooling. The best part, he said, was helping people at their worst.