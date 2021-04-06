"A sign of relief, and a promise of hope" Open vaccine eligibility begins in Muscatine County

“Vaccine is starting to be more easily accessible to our county residents,” Williams said.

Because anyone who wants a vaccine can get one, the Public Health Department can now focus on ensuring health equity for sub-groups of populations that may face barriers to getting the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Individuals who have gotten the vaccine thus far have qualified and/or have the resources to get signed up online or drive to a pharmacy or doctor’s office to get it. But open eligibility will allow us to take vaccine to people who may be homebound,” Williams said.

The Phase and Tier plans are still in place, but are now being used as a framework to ensure that no one gets left behind and that those target populations are still taken care of.

“It’ll be a framework that we continue to follow, but all Iowans are eligible, no one will be turned away,” Williams said. “Our only ask of those that we allocate vaccine to — local pharmacies and doctor’s offices — is that they continue to prioritize people who are 65 years and older or people with specific underlying health conditions.”