"A sign of relief, and a promise of hope" Open vaccine eligibility begins in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — The vaccination efforts in Muscatine County are taking another step forward — all Iowans ages 16 or older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Iowans ages 18 or older can have any of the three available vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but those ages of 16-17 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“I feel optimistic, because what (the open eligibility) is demonstrating to us and what we are experiencing is additional vaccine coming to our county and we’re already experiencing that increase," Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said.
Last week, Muscatine County received an extra 3,700 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the state that went to specific Tier 2 businesses. This week, Public Health received 1,100 doses — 500 Moderna that went to Muscatine doctors/hospitals to distribute, and 600 Johnson & Johnson for the business workforce.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be effective.
Walmart, Hy-Vee and Wester Drug pharmacies are also receiving COVID-19 vaccine supply, and Community Healthcare Incorporated (CHC) is hosting vaccine clinics this week and next week in Muscatine County. The sign up link and access code are on the UnityPoint Trinity-Muscatine Public Health Facebook page.
“Vaccine is starting to be more easily accessible to our county residents,” Williams said.
Because anyone who wants a vaccine can get one, the Public Health Department can now focus on ensuring health equity for sub-groups of populations that may face barriers to getting the vaccine.
“Individuals who have gotten the vaccine thus far have qualified and/or have the resources to get signed up online or drive to a pharmacy or doctor’s office to get it. But open eligibility will allow us to take vaccine to people who may be homebound,” Williams said.
The Phase and Tier plans are still in place, but are now being used as a framework to ensure that no one gets left behind and that those target populations are still taken care of.
“It’ll be a framework that we continue to follow, but all Iowans are eligible, no one will be turned away,” Williams said. “Our only ask of those that we allocate vaccine to — local pharmacies and doctor’s offices — is that they continue to prioritize people who are 65 years and older or people with specific underlying health conditions.”
Eligibility expansion doesn’t mean immediate availability. While vaccine supply rates are increasing, they are still below the rate required to vaccine everyone at this time. Additionally, Williams said that Public Health is unsure whether 1,100 doses will be the new constant for weekly allocation.
As vaccine supply increases, more appointments will become available until eventually every Iowan will be able to be vaccinated.
Williams also expects to see a majority of the county vaccinated by mid/late summer should allocation numbers continue to steadily rise. “Anybody who is interested and wants a vaccine will be able to easily get a vaccine, and we will have gotten vaccine to populations that may have challenges or barriers to accessing it,” she said.
Those interested can contact Wester Drug, Hy-Vee and Walmart pharmacies to set up an appointment, or call their doctor’s office for more information. Most doctors are strategically reaching out to their patients at this time. Williams said residents should also watch the Public Health Facebook page for future clinic announcements.
Williams said she sees this incoming influx of vaccines as “a sign of relief and a promise of hope”.
“It’s going to create an opportunity for us to get back to our new normal, living with COVID-19 in a safer space,” she said.
Those who have gotten vaccinated are asked to still follow health guidelines such as distancing and wearing masks for the benefit of those who aren’t or can’t get vaccinated. Also remember it take two weeks after the final dose to be fully vaccinated and have an immunity built up. “We have to continue protecting our county residents, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Williams added.