"A unique school year" This year's ninth graders return to classes for New Muskie Day

MUSCATINE — New Muskie Day can be an exciting and anxious day for incoming ninth graders as they start high school.

With masks, new guidelines and a school building opened for the first time since March, this New Muskie Day was all the more unique for the Class of 2024.

“I appreciate you taking the hybrid approach, and that you’re going to be working with us on this,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said to half of the incoming freshmen during one of the New Muskie introduction assemblies on Monday.

High school students who have chosen the hybrid learning option will go to their classes in-person every other day, alternating with online coursework.

“I know that there are worries that go along with (hybrid learning) and there’s worries on both ends, for teachers and students,” Hogenson said. “But I’ll tell you what, we’ve got a great plan and a great staff, and we’re going to be OK. As long as everybody follows the guidelines, we’re going to make this a great year and we’re going to make it through all this COVID stuff and come out on the other side in a very positive way.”