"A unique school year" This year's ninth graders return to classes for New Muskie Day

MUSCATINE — New Muskie Day can be an exciting and anxious day for incoming ninth graders as they start high school.
With masks, new guidelines and a school building opened for the first time since March, this New Muskie Day was all the more unique for the Class of 2024.
“I appreciate you taking the hybrid approach, and that you’re going to be working with us on this,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said to half of the incoming freshmen during one of the New Muskie introduction assemblies on Monday.
High school students who have chosen the hybrid learning option will go to their classes in-person every other day, alternating with online coursework.
“I know that there are worries that go along with (hybrid learning) and there’s worries on both ends, for teachers and students,” Hogenson said. “But I’ll tell you what, we’ve got a great plan and a great staff, and we’re going to be OK. As long as everybody follows the guidelines, we’re going to make this a great year and we’re going to make it through all this COVID stuff and come out on the other side in a very positive way.”
Hogenson told students the MHS staff can help them achieve their dreams, whether that’s attending a specific college or entering a certain career path. “Every one of you has value to us,” he said. “You’re important to us because you’re here. We care about your education, and we want to help you get to whatever you want to do in life.”
He acknowledged students don’t choose their friends based on the alphabet — how the in-person and online classes were split up — and apologized to those who had friends in the other groups. He said he hopes to reunite the student body later on as the pandemic weakens.
He also told students there would not be snow days this year, because there is a virtual option, and apologized for that, though it also means the school year will end in May.
One freshman, Angelina Reichert, called the moment nerve-wracking. “We only have four years left, so I’m kind of nervous about that, but I’m excited too,” she said.
Reichert was worried classes were going to be harder, but she was excited for the high school clubs. “I’m just excited to get into something and do something while I’m here.”
Freshman Joshua Rourke didn’t have too many concerns for the upcoming school year yet. “I’m just here to learn,” he said.
“I think it’s great to be in high school,” freshman Grace Miller said. “I’m looking forward to just getting to know people and getting to know the environment and stuff.”
Miller already plans to join Cross Country, and looked forward to exploring the high school art classes and clubs.
“It feels weird, going from being the oldest to the youngest again,” said Molly Thomson. “Otherwise it feels pretty nice to be in high school.”
She is excited to play on the high school volleyball team.
“I’m a little concerned about how the year’s going to go, because of COVID and stuff," Thomson said.
“It’s weird going into school with the masks,” Drake Minder said. “It’s going to be a weird freshman year on top of that, but I want to go to high school. I’m kind of bored with being young.”
Minder was excited for his new classes, though was bummed some of his friends were in the other group of students.
“It’s going to be a bummer, but I still think it’s going to be a fun year. I haven’t really looked at (the clubs) yet, but hopefully I find one,” Minder said. “Hopefully we all have a great year and that (COVID) is cured pretty soon and we won’t have to worry about masks.”
“This is going to be a unique year, there’s no way to hide that,” said Hogenson. “But I’m very confident in what we’re going to be doing here, and very pleased with all the work that’s gone into preparing for the year.”
