MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School is using advanced technology to help advance learning, one classroom at a time.
During this semester at MHS, Ms. Kenedy Heimerdinger has been using Virtual Reality headsets and the Google Expeditions app to take her 9th grade World Cultures class to virtual places.
Most recently, her class "visited" South America to check out landmarks and tourist spots such as Angel Falls, Machu Picchu, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and the Christ Redeemer Statue. “It’s not like the high tech VR systems like the Oculus,” said Heimerdinger. “It’s more like looking at 360-degree pictures, but it still feels like you’re there, so it’s still pretty cool.”
After their VR trip to South America, Heimerdinger digitally guided her kids through Africa and hopes to take her Modern History class on a virtual trip to the 9/11 museum in New York City soon.
Heimerdinger was the first teacher at MHS to use VR field trips as part of her lesson plan. “Last summer, I was going through some lesson planning and looking for new ideas,” she said. “I came across this website that talked about VR in the classroom, and I thought it was such a cool idea.”
Heimerdinger then went to her colleague, United Nations teacher Rachel Hanson, with her idea only for Hanson to reveal that she already had some VR headsets. The headsets, along with iPods and podcast kits for the classroom were acquired through her Excellence in Education award that she won in May 2016, which came with an award of $1000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust.
Heimerdinger was excited to see her idea come together so soon. A huge fan of field trips, she enjoys having a more convenient learning tool.
Reactions to the VR field trip from her students were positive, with some students saying it was the coolest thing they had done in class. “It was really fun. You don’t really do this anywhere else, so you can learn and see places you can’t normally visit,” said 9th grader Grace Senatra, adding that just seeing pictures on a computer couldn’t really compare, “It gets kids to pay attention more than just sitting there and looking at a screen. You’re actually doing something.”
However, like with most new technology, it wasn’t a perfect experience. “We saw a lot of cool places, but you could get really dizzy with it on, and had to take it off at some points,” said Rhaa Spina, another student in the class. Thankfully, the app still works without the headset, so students with motion sickness can still participate without being forced to have the full VR experience. Her classmate, Jerrick Castro, added that he wished the field trip could have had more interactive activities, though still found the experience memorable.
Another issue Heimerdinger ran into was getting the Google Expeditions app she used for the field trip to connect to the school Internet. “We had to work with the tech department to get everything to connect and work right.” Another one of her colleagues who teaches the same class tried to take his class on a VR trip as well but unfortunately couldn’t get the app and iPods to connect properly.
Still, Heimerdinger is positive about the future for VR, saying that when it works, it’s "an awesome experience." Not only does she plan on using the technology herself for future VR field trips, but she also thinks it can be applied to other classes such as science or for fun learning games. She hopes that other teachers can grab onto it and that VR in the classroom can become a district-wide experience.
“I think it’s a really cool way to bring education to these kids because that’s how a lot of them interact with the world through technology,” Heimerdinger said. “You’re never going to shy away from straightforward learning and lecturing because you need that, but (VR) supplements and adds a bit of an extra experience for them, and event while they’re having fun, they’re still learning something.”
