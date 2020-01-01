MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine Humane Society tries to help every animal it can, sometimes it needs a bit of help as well.
The Nancy Kent Animal Shelter has 75 animals up for adoption, 50 cats and kittens and 25 dogs, though that is only a fraction it has cared for this year.
The shelter also cares for animals unavailable for adoption, for a current population of 135 cats and 60 dogs.
“In 2019, we have cared for over 2,700 animals,” said Chris McGinnis, director. “There were some months this summer where we housed as many as 184 cats and 65 dogs.”
The shelter is open-admission, welcoming animals of all ages, behaviors or levels of health. It also takes in unadoptable pets, such as those who are critically injured or feral, allowing them to be euthanized peacefully.
But this inventory helps people looking for the perfect pet, there aren’t enough forever homes to go around. Other issues, such as the overpopulation of cats, can also be a strain on the shelter.
“We are currently at a crucial point in our cat population,” McGinnis said, “We are very behind in our spay and neuter program. There are some times when we truly have no more cage space and we temporarily cannot accept anymore.” In the 27 years he’s worked as a director, he has seen the shelter receive over 400 kittens each year, usually between April and October.
You have free articles remaining.
People also want to drop off pets or strays without paying the fee — $55 if the pet is intact and $30 if spayed or neutered, a stray costs $75.
“So many times people think all of our services are free,” said McGinnis, “We can’t operate without fees. Veterinary care, vaccinations, staff and building expenses cost hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.”
Despite the cost, the society promises it doesn't have a time limit for animals, and once one is deemed adoptable it stays until it’s adopted. Over an average year, about 1,100 are admitted to the shelter, though more than 100 are born in the shelter each year.
“Annually we adopt out about 50% of our adoptable animals as well as reunite over 150 pets with their rightful owners,” McGinnis said. “But the general population is always full due to the previous animals that are waiting to be adopted. The Nancy Kent Animal Shelter was built to house about 100 animals, but over the years that capacity has doubled.”
This year, the shelter will hold a fundraiser to replace dog kennels bent, rusting or broken. “Our building is 25 years old now and starting to show wear and tear.”
The shelter accepts money donations, and residents can sponsor a kennel or hold a food and supply drive for pet food, used dog crates, paper towels, trash bags and more.
The Muscatine Humane Society is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Adoption fees in 2020 are $25 for cats and kittens and $175 for dogs and puppies. For more information, stop by Nancy Kent Animal Shelter or call 563-263-7358.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.