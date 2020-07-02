ABI Board of Directors selects Steven Bradford as their 2020 chair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Steven Bradford of HNI Corporation has been elected chair of the ABI Board of Directors for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Members unanimously elected Bradford on June 29 during ABI's 117th annual meeting.

"Steven Bradford's strong, thoughtful leadership ensures ABI will have a successful year," ABI President Mike Ralston said. "His focus on principled business decisions and what is best for Iowa will mean terrific things for ABI and for our state."

Bradford is senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of HNI Corporation in Muscatine. HNI is a manufacturer of leading brands supplying the workplace furnishings and building products marketplaces. He is active on numerous boards and commissions in Iowa and nationally, including the Iowa Access to Justice Commission and the American Law Institute.

As chair, Bradford is responsible for leading the board in developing ABI's strategic goals and objectives, implementing them and communicating ABI's mission to Iowans.

Additional officers elected included Jack Hasken (Jackson Manufacturing, Maquoketa) as vice chair, Kim Augspurger (Saxon, Des Moines) as treasurer, Richard Phelan (LyondellBasell, Clinton) as secretary and Cindy Dietz (Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids) as immediate past chair.