Activists not given chance to speak at Columbus Junction meeting

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Area activists and local citizens have been vocal at three Columbus Junction City Council meetings over the past three months, lobbying city officials at each meeting to earmark American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for local essential and excluded workers affected by the COVID pandemic.

However, at its regular meeting on Wednesday, group members did not get an opportunity to speak, as the council agreed to follow through with its original plan and voted to use the money for a wastewater treatment project.

Other than a motion to approve its consent agenda, which included the minutes of its Feb. 9 meeting and claims, the only action on the agenda was the final decision on using the city’s ARPA allocation.

Council member Frank Best, a member of the council’s finance committee, read a statement before the vote, explaining his position on the issue.

“I want everyone to understand that this council has a great deal of empathy for how COVID-19 has affected the lives of those that live in our community,” Best said.

“Our community has experienced a tragedy,” he continued, explaining the monetary assistance the federal government had provided through the ARPA had been intended to help the community but instead had led to an unpleasant process.

“Escalating situations and rhetoric that started off with demands, has created a standoff instead of a conversation,” Best said, placing much of the blame on an outside group from Iowa City.

He said that had led to misinformation, especially on how the local government operated and how the funds could be used.

“The organized group has made promises to you that cannot be fulfilled,” Best said, adding he was optimistic the community could overcome the differences that had surfaced.

He then went on in the statement to explain the finance committee had considered the issues confronting the community and had decided the best use of the ARPA money would be to use the funding on the mandated wastewater treatment project.

“These funds will help ease the increase in sewer rates that will be the result of the project’s cost,” Best concluded in the statement before moving to allocate the remaining ARPA funding to that effort.

The motion was approved unanimously with no comment, and Mayor Mark Huston then adjourned the meeting.

According to previous discussions, Columbus Junction has received one ARPA allocation of $136,878 and expects another later this year.

At its Sept. 8, 2021, meeting, the council voted to use 80% of that initial allocation on the wastewater treatment facility project that was mandated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources several years ago.

As part of his motion at Wednesday’s meeting, Best included the remaining 20% from the initial ARPA allocation and the entire second allocation.

A bid opening on the project was held Feb. 9 and Spectra Build, Wapello, submitted the low bid of $1,458,300. City officials have indicated they expect the remaining cost to be covered by a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant and a loan from the State Revolving Fund.

Around 12 people attended Wednesday’s council meeting, and spokesperson Areli Espinosa, Columbus Junction, indicated she was disappointed her group had not been able to speak during the meeting.

“I tried three times (to speak), but they basically ignored me,” Espinosa said, adding she and other activists would continue to attend future council meetings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0