After a year of refurbishing, Building Together Muscatine County sells first home

“It’s really a tight little unit,” he added, pointing out the insulation now in the home. New carpet, new lighting and plumbing, a new hot water heater and a dehumidifier in the basement were also added. “It really shines. We wanted to make it a nice home for somebody to come into, and I believe that’s what we did.”

He had expected the project to be finished in July 2019, but it ultimately took until January 2020. But he is happy with the results.

“I am so thoroughly happy, I would jump up and down if it didn’t hurt," he said.

Re/Max Professionals quickly sold the home, with proceeds from the sale funding other RTMC projects.

Iliff isn’t sure what the next big project will be, though he is working with the city on it.

Throughout the years, Illif and his team have helped build 30 wheelchair ramps, widened doorways, lifted and reinforced a house, paid to have entirely new electrical and plumbing systems put in and even rebuilt entire kitchens and bathrooms. A couple of his more memorable experiences have been getting a possum nest out of a home, putting in a porch sunshade for a woman with cancer so she could go outside, and painting a Korean War veteran’s home for him.