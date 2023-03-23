MUSCATINE — While Muscatine Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher said the district’s lockdown procedure was followed during an incident Tuesday morning, the administration and security team held a debriefing to see if anything could be learned.

Christopher explained high school officials only became aware of Tuesday’s ‘swatting’ incident as Muscatine police, sheriff’s deputies and ambulance personnel arrived. As law enforcement got to the scene, administration officials were immediately briefed on what had happened.

“The urgency of the threat didn’t provide the various departments time to notify the school before their arrival,” Christopher said.

At about 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release, the Muscatine Joint Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting had occurred at Muscatine High School. Muscatine High School was one of at least 30 schools in Iowa to receive similar calls. The incident is referred to as a ‘swatting’ incident, which is a hoax call intended to draw law enforcement to a certain area.

Muscatine law enforcement quickly determined there was no armed threat at the high school. The school had been placed on lockdown for about 25 minutes as law enforcement searched the building. An announcement was made to the students of the lockdown.

“We, like the police, treat each incident very seriously, as if it were real,” Christopher said. “The district continues encouraging students to report things that they perceive to be threats. That can range from things that are heard, seen or observed on social media. While at the same time, it is imperative that we speak to the nature of making threats. Had this been someone locally, we would pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law. Making threats is unacceptable.”

The press release reported the call had come in from outside the state.

After determining there was no threat to students or staff, an additional police presence remained at the school to ease safety concerns. Principal Terry Hogenson read a statement over the school speaker system informing students it hadn’t been a real threat. Students, families, staff and community members were notified of the incident at about 8:58 a.m.

“It caused a significant disruption to the morning at Muscatine High School,” Christopher said. “Once the building was given the ‘all clear’ we decided to continue having school for the day. Some families made the decision to remove their students and have them at home.”

He said Hogenson spoke with his staff mid-morning regarding the incident, including praising their timely efforts in locking down their respective classrooms.

The Muscatine School District has regularly drilled lockdown procedures with law enforcement. Christopher said the training would continue.

The first call was confirmed in Clinton County at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and subsequent, similar calls were confirmed in a virtual east-to-west path across the state. Law enforcement agencies from five counties and the Iowa State patrol responded.

Incidents of swatting calls have been reported in several other states for the last two months.

“As we learned this was a swatting incident, word started to travel that the same thing was happening in neighboring districts like Clinton, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Davenport etc,” Christopher said. “The strain placed on responding departments and the unnecessary stress on students, families and staff is frustrating. We hope that a full investigation will be conducted and that the individuals behind the swatting will be held accountable.”