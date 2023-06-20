COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction city and ambulance officials hope a three-month trial period, which was approved Wednesday by the City Council, will help determine the feasibility of operating a transfer rig program through the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS).

According to discussions at Wednesday’s meeting and earlier ones, supporters hope the operation will provide an additional revenue source for the LCAS.

The council acted after learning the three-month trial period had been approved the night before by the LCAS board of directors and confirming several details that had been presented at the earlier meeting.

LCAS representative Dan Conry provided many of those details, often repeating comments he had made during the earlier presentation he and LCAS Executive Director Jim Ingham made to the council.

A key point was the transfer program would not impact the LCAS’ 911 calls.

Conry emphasized volunteers would staff the transfer ambulance and the service’s regular crews would remain on duty for emergency calls.

“We are not going to take away from 911 service doing this,” Conry said.

He also repeated the LCAS would primarily serve UnityPoint Hospital in Muscatine and would maintain control over which transfer calls it would accept. He said if volunteers were not available to staff the transfer rig, the request would be turned down.

He also said calls that did not provide a high-enough reimbursement would be declined.

Conry indicated about 13 individuals had already contacted him about serving, so he was optimistic additional volunteers would step forward and the program could be started by mid-July.

Mayor Mark Huston pointed out the LCAS had provided the service before the COVID pandemic hit, which also made him hopeful it could be restarted and help generate additional revenue.

Conry agreed to return monthly to the council and report on the status of the program during the trial period.

Other action

The council approved a $143,801 third payment to Spectra Building, Wapello, for continuing construction work on improvements to the city’s sewer treatment system.

City officials said much of the remaining work on the nearly $1.5 million project was at a standstill while the contractor waited for electrical and other parts.

The council also held a public hearing to accept comments on the proposed vacation of an alley portion north of Walnut Street and between 5th and 7th streets.

There were no comments, and following the public hearing, the council approved a motion vacating the alley portion.

Council member Tracy Harris abstained from the vote since his brother Terry is seeking the property.

The council also discussed street striping, but tabled the action after Huston and public works staffer Todd Salazar suggested the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) might do some as part of the Iowa Highway 92 widening project.

Some of the striping would be on streets the DOT might use for detour routes during the widening work. Huston said he and other officials would meet with DOT officials Thursday.

Huston also reported a $40,000 window replacement project would soon be launched at the city’s historic community building. He said an anonymous donor had contributed 35% of the project cost.

In final action, the council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s solid waste/recycling ordinance that will raise rates by $1.

Under the amendment, the current rate of $22.75 per resident will be increased to $23.75. The amendment must pass two additional readings.