Ambulance service given line of credit

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — To help meet its ambulance service expenses, the Columbus Junction City Council agreed Wednesday to approve a line of credit (LOC) of up to $75,000 with a local bank.

Mayor Mark Huston explained the line of credit was needed because insurance reimbursements to the Louisa County Ambulance Service have been delayed since the nonprofit service transitioned to city ownership on Jan. 1.

Huston said the reimbursements, which included those provided by Medicare and Medicaid, had been delayed while the city waited for its tax identification number (TIN).

He also explained a new bookkeeping system for the city-operated service was still being set up. Huston said Louisa Development Group (LDG) Executive Director Cole Smith was assisting with that effort.

“We’ve had very little income, (but) we still have bills,” Huston said in explaining why he had requested Community Bank and Trust to provide the city with the LOC.

He said any loan provided through the LOC would carry a 4% interest rate and would only be used for ambulance expenses.

“We could be transferring money out of our General Fund into (the ambulance) fund … but I felt we don’t need to run our General Fund short,” he added.

Meanwhile, without a defined bookkeeping system in place, Huston indicated the city still was unclear on the status of the former nonprofit ambulance service’s accounts receivables.

“It’s going to take awhile for us to catch up,” he said.

That could mean the city might need to seek donations from local citizens, something Huston said residents had indicated supporting before the city decided to assume the service’s operation.

He also suggested the city might ask the county for additional support in addition to its current $42,864 annual allocation if the city was unable to keep up with the expenses.

The City Council members indicated they had few options.

“It has to keep running,” council member Tracy Harris said about the ambulance service.

Huston agreed but said he was confident the volunteer ambulance board, which includes council members Frank Best and Hal Prior, was staying on top of the situation.

Other business

The council held a public hearing and later approved the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget. According to the notice of public hearing, Total Expenditures and Transfers Out are forecast to be $1,535,852, with planned Total Revenues and Transfers In of $3,958,934.

The city’s expected Beginning Balance of $621,131 would grow to an anticipated $3,044,213.

The estimated tax levy for next year would be slightly below $12.27 per $1,000 taxable valuation. That compares to the current levy for FY 2022 of just over $12.39 per $1,000.

No comments on the budget were presented during the earlier public hearing.

The council also approved a $2,229 contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) that will continue a joint summer recreation program in the city.

LCCB naturalist Laura Semken said this year’s program would be held July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5.

In final action, the council accepted a $5,280 bid from Deese Seamless Gutters, Columbus Junction, to install gutters on half of the water plant roof and ice guards on the entire portion.

Huston also provided updates on renovation planning for the Columbus Community Heritage Center Museum.

