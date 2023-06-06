WAPELLO — An ordinance amendment that will extend a $5 monthly sewer service surcharge in Wapello for another 19 years passed its third and final reading by the City Council on Thursday.

The surcharge was originally established 15 years ago and had been scheduled to expire on Aug. 21. Under the new approval, the surcharge will not be scheduled to sunset until June 30, 2042.

When the council approved the surcharge in 2008, it was intended to help pay for storm/sanitary sewer separation; lift station upgrades and other work. City officials have indicated the surcharge extension is needed to help continue covering loan payments for other work completed by the city.

The ordinance will become effective upon publication.

The council also approved resolutions identifying Mayor Brett Shafer as check signatory for the city. He had previously been identified as a signatory while mayor pro-tem, but the new designation became necessary after he won election to the mayor’s position following a special election.

The other resolution approved by the City Council was to hire Jacque Wolford as a part-time public works laborer at an hourly rate of $13.78, effective May 31. Wolford will not receive any benefits in this position, with the exception of Workers Compensation.

Two actions on the City Council’s agenda were tabled.

One was consideration of a flooring bid for the Briggs Civic Center. Officials indicated they wished to wait until test results on possible asbestos material in the current flooring material are returned next week. Shafer also indicated he was uncomfortable that only one bid had been received for the work. However, it was unclear if any additional bids would be requested before the council reconsiders the proposal at its June 15 meeting.

The other action tabled was a request from organizers of the Wapello Pro Rodeo to close streets for the July 14 and 15 event. Council member Gene Arnold requested the delay. He indicated it would give city officials time to ask the organizers if they would provide dust control on an alley that receives increased traffic because of the street closings.

In other action involving the rodeo, the council approved an Outdoor Commercial Entertainment Permit for the rodeo.

Several city officials also provided reports on recent committee, board or other updates.

Council members Jason Marshall and Sarah Bockes reminded the council the swimming pool would hopefully open on Saturday, following plaster repairs that were recently completed.

Shafer said he had not received any recent news on the expected construction of a new Dollar General Market. He also said details were continuing to be completed on the proposed new fire station design.

In final action, the board also reviewed and agreed to forward a preliminary plan for the Otter Creek Acres subdivision to the city’s planning and zoning commission for its review.

Wapello Development Corporation representative Damon Moore said the new plat took into account earlier concerns by the city engineer. Moore said the new plan included both R-1, B- and B-2 zoning areas, which would allow both single-family, multi-family and business development in the area.

He and the council also discussed possible infrastructure improvements but agreed any actual work would likely require establishment of a larger tax increment financing district or assurance of a significant economic development.