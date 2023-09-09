American Countess docks Saturday

The lower boat launch and the parking area downriver from the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park will be closed starting at noon Saturday. The area will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday. The American Countess will be docking at the lower boat launch Saturday night. Tour buses will be taking passengers to points of interest in Muscatine Sunday morning with the vessel departing shortly after noon on Sunday. This will be the last of three stops at Muscatine by American Queen Voyages cruise ships in 2023.